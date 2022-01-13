John Mayer Cries While Retrieving Late Friend Bob Saget’s Car From LAX — Watch

John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross live-streamed their emotional journey bringing Bob Saget’s car home from the airport. They talked fondly of the late actor and his ‘universal love’.

John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross did a very kind deed after their friend Bob Saget passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 on January 9. The pair picked up Bob’s car at LAX Airport on Wednesday, January, 12, and live-streamed their emotional ride home on Instagram. As Jeff, 56, sat in the passenger seat and recorded from his phone, John, 44, drove his late friend’s Prius and, while holding back tears at moments, reflected on the impact that Bob left in their lives.

“I’ve just never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life,” John said about the Full House star. He added, “Everyone is so aware how universal Bob’s love for people was that nobody wants to step on anyone else’s toes. And the fear for me is that everyone, out of respect, demurs and defers and that’s just because people understand how important their personal relationship with Bob was. The biggest fear would be talking about the love of Bob in a way that would supersede someone else’s love of Bob.”

“Everyone can go ‘he loved you. He said this and that and that about you,’ ” the “No Such Thing” crooner said. “Bob’s effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people because all we have is the pain of his going and we don’t have to worry bout the accounting. The affairs are in order in terms of wondering, or not having to wonder, how Bob felt about us.” John went on to joke that “this is the only time in my life I’ve been honored to help a friend out at LAX.” Before signing off, John and Jeff implored fans to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which was near and dear to Bob’s heart. “What can we say other than ‘We love you, Bob.’ Long live King Saget,” the pair added.

The entire world has been mourning Bob for days now. He was found unresponsive in his hotel on at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, where he was staying for his comedy tour. The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, though detectives have said they didn’t find signs of foul play or drug use on the scene.

After Bob’s death was announced, tributes began pouring in from some of his closest pals in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel honored the late comedian during the Jan. 10 episode of his talk show. Meanwhile, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and the rest of the Full House cast have shared powerful and heartfelt messages about Bob.