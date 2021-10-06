Rihanna & John Mayer Fans Think They’re Collaborating On New Music After They Go To Dinner Together

Rihanna and John Mayer were spotted walking outside San Vicente Bungalows in stylish yet casual outfits after having dinner and fans are wondering if new music was behind the meet up.

Rihanna, 33, and John Mayer, 43, are raising eyebrows after they were both seen leaving the same West Hollywood restaurant on the night of Oct. 5. The singers apparently enjoyed a dinner together while inside the eatery and it’s leading many fans to wonder if a music collaboration is in the works. Although they were photographed outside separately, Page Six claims they indeed met up beforehand and it didn’t take long for tweets to start rolling in about the possible reasons for the outing. Check out the pics of Rihanna and John HERE!

“If they could just release a song together…,” one part of a tweet read while another read, “Probably doing a song together.” One fan simply asked, “Why” they were having dinner and another exclaimed, “A collaboration!” A third fan wrote, “I’m here for this” and a fourth shared, “Omg a collab.”

Although a collaboration isn’t confirmed, it would be cool to see Rihanna and John come up with something music-related together! It’s also possible that their meeting could have just been a hangout to catch up since the two are known for being longtime friends. During the recent outing, both artists wore casual yet stylish outfits, including a brown top that let her toned midriff peek out under an ivory cardigan and jeans for Rihanna, and a patterned button-down shirt and tan cargo pants for John.

Rihanna and John first reportedly got to know each other through their mutual friend, Katy Perry back in 2013. John and Katy dated from 2012 until 2014 but were seen getting cozy again in Jan. 2015. Their relationship ultimately didn’t last and the “Roar” singer is now engaged to Orlando Bloom.

Like Katy, Rihanna has also been in a loving romance with A$AP Rocky, 33. The friends turned significant others kept their dating life private at first but haven’t been shy about being seen together and showing off PDA during many public outings that have taken place this year. A source recently told Us Weekly that the two are “madly in love” and “there’s a lot of buzz about an engagement being in the works.”

It will be interesting to see where Rihanna and John go from here in both their professional and personal lives but we’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if new music is on the horizon!