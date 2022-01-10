Lori Loughlin Thanks Bob Saget For A ‘Lifetime Of Memories’ In Touching Tribute

Following the tragic and shocking death of Bob Saget, his ‘Full House’ co-star Lori Loughlin said that words ‘cannot begin to express’ her sorrow and that she will always love him.

Bob Saget heartbreakingly died on Jan. 9, and following his unexpected death, Full House stars, including the recently imprisoned Lori Loughlin, began sharing sweet tributes for their former co-star. In a statement shared on Monday (Jan.10). “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” the actress said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

Lori and Bob have a long history with each other. She first joined Full House during Season 2, when her character Rebecca Donaldson (later known as “Becky Katsopolis”) moved to San Francisco to host the fictional morning news show, Wake Up, San Francisco, alongside Bob’s Danny Tanner. Her character later married John Stamos‘ Jesse Katsopolis in Season 4, and she remained a full-time cast member throughout most of the series.

Lori and Bob later reprised their roles in the Netflix follow-up series, Fuller House. Unfortunately, Lori missed out on the final season of the second series because she was in prison, serving time for charges stemming from the college admission scandal. However, Bob openly defended his co-star after she was charged and sent to prison, so we know they stayed close over the years.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Bob was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death was not revealed at the time, but the department said in a statement, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

TMZ first reported the news and said police and fire departments responded to the actor’s hotel around 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 after hotel security found Bob in his room. At this time, no cause of death has been revealed.

Bob first played patriarch Danny Tanner from 1987 to 1995 on the original ABC sitcom before reprising his role from 2016 to 2020 in the Netflix follow-up series. He was also the host of ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.