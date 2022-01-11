Jimmy Kimmel Cries While Honoring Friend Bob Saget On His Show — Watch

Jimmy Kimmel cried multiple times while filming a tribute to his dear friend Bob Saget in the wake of the actor’s sudden death. An emotional Jimmy called Bob the ‘sweetest man.’

Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to his close friend Bob Saget during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 10. The late-night teared up several times talking about Bob, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 the day before. “Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man,” Jimmy said. “I had so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me.”

Jimmy began crying when recalling emails between himself and Bob over the years. Jimmy and Bob would always talk about their kids. Jimmy pulled out a piece of paper that included an email Bob had sent him.

“In one email, we were talking about our kids, and I have it here,” Jimmy said, his voice cracking. “He wrote, ‘One night soon let’s go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them,'” Kimmel said, tearing up. “And we did do that, many times. When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot. So, I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife, Kelly [Rizzo], and to his friends who loved him so much. He was very kind to everyone and had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him.”

The host raved about how funny Bob was and how people always gravitated towards him. “He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never,” Jimmy continued. “If there were people he didn’t like, he kept it to himself. Unlike me, he was a good person.”

Bob was found unresponsive in his hotel at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. He was discovered by hotel staff when he missed check out. The Full House star was pronounced dead at the scene. Bob had been in Florida on his comedy tour.

After Bob’s heartbreaking death was announced, the tributes came pouring in. His Full House co-stars, including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, mourned Bob’s death with powerful and heartfelt messages.