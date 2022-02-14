L.A. Rams Player Taylor Rapp Proposes To GF Dani Johnson On the Field After Super Bowl Win – Watch

Taylor Rapp wasn’t the only one walking out of Super Bowl LVI with a ring. After the Los Angeles Rams safety won the big game, he got down on one knee – and his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, said yes!

Usually, when someone wins a national championship, they say, “I’m going to Disney Land!” But, for Taylor Rapp, what he wanted to say after he and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI was, “Will you marry me?” Following the Ram’s 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Feb. 13 clash, Taylor, 24, met up with his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, on the field of SoFi Stadium. With confetti everywhere and the initial high of victory wearing off, Taylor took his moment. He got down on one knee, looked to his love, and asked her to be his wife. ‘

Rams safety Taylor Rapp wins a Super Bowl ring, then gives his long-time girlfriend a ring of her own. What a day! pic.twitter.com/7NHoMEUXrK — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) February 14, 2022

Dani – who spent SBLVI rooting on Taylor in a pair of Rams’ blue pants and black top – was shocked when she saw Taylor pull out the small, black box. With her hands pressed to her face, she nodded “yes” to Taylor. The proposal was cheered on by Taylor’s fellow Rams and their families. One particularly vocal supporter shouted, “LET’S GO.” We can only hope he’s invited to do the same when the couple eventually exchanges their vows.

Romance was in the air following the Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford won his first Super Bowl championship in his debut season with the LA Rams. Stafford, 34, previously spent twelve seasons coming up short with the Detroit Lions, so this victory was a validation of a long and arduous career. After winning the Super Bowl, his wife, Kelly Hall, couldn’t believe it. Fans captured Kelly doubled over in her seat with a massive smile on her face, almost overwhelmed with excitement and joy. Earlier in the night, fans caught Kelly hugging one of her and Matthew’s daughters after he threw the game’s first touchdown.

Even Snoop Dogg got in on the Super Bowl romance. Before Snoop joined his fellow hip-hop icons in their Super Bowl half-time show performance, he snuggled up with his wife, Shante Broadus. They both rocked matching blue-and-yellow sweatsuits, the colors of the LA Rams. Snoop would go on to wear that outfit for his epic Super Bowl performance, and that possibly was the good luck the Rams needed to pull off the victory. Love and hip-hop win again.