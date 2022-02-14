Watch

L.A. Rams Player Taylor Rapp Proposes To GF Dani Johnson On the Field After Super Bowl Win – Watch

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Cincinncati Bengals fans outside the statdium before the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022
Hailey and Justin Bieber watch the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Super Bowl Lvi, Los Angeles, California, United States - 13 Feb 2022
NBA player Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns (L) poses with Kendall Jenner during half time of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Super Bowl Lvi, Los Angeles
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-30Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 42 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Taylor Rapp wasn’t the only one walking out of Super Bowl LVI with a ring. After the Los Angeles Rams safety won the big game, he got down on one knee – and his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, said yes!

Usually, when  someone wins a national championship, they say, “I’m going to Disney Land!” But, for Taylor Rapp, what he wanted to say after he and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI was, “Will you marry me?” Following the Ram’s 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Feb. 13 clash, Taylor, 24, met up with his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, on the field of SoFi Stadium. With confetti everywhere and the initial high of victory wearing off, Taylor took his moment. He got down on one knee, looked to his love, and asked her to be his wife. ‘

Dani – who spent SBLVI rooting on Taylor in a pair of Rams’ blue pants and black top – was shocked when she saw Taylor pull out the small, black box. With her hands pressed to her face, she nodded “yes” to Taylor. The proposal was cheered on by Taylor’s fellow Rams and their families. One particularly vocal supporter shouted, “LET’S GO.” We can only hope he’s invited to do the same when the couple eventually exchanges their vows.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

Romance was in the air following the Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford won his first Super Bowl championship in his debut season with the LA Rams. Stafford, 34, previously spent twelve seasons coming up short with the Detroit Lions, so this victory was a validation of a long and arduous career. After winning the Super Bowl, his wife, Kelly Hall, couldn’t believe it. Fans captured Kelly doubled over in her seat with a massive smile on her face, almost overwhelmed with excitement and joy. Earlier in the night, fans caught Kelly hugging one of her and Matthew’s daughters after he threw the game’s first touchdown.

Related Gallery

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022: Photos Of The Performances

Dr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg (R) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022
50 Cent performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022
Eminem (L) and Dr. Dre perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022

Even Snoop Dogg got in on the Super Bowl romance. Before Snoop joined his fellow hip-hop icons in their Super Bowl half-time show performance, he snuggled up with his wife,  Shante Broadus. They both rocked matching blue-and-yellow sweatsuits, the colors of the LA Rams. Snoop would go on to wear that outfit for his epic Super Bowl performance, and that possibly was the good luck the Rams needed to pull off the victory. Love and hip-hop win again.