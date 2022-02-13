See Pic

Matthew Stafford’s Kids Cheer On Their Dad At Super Bowl — Pics

Matthew Stafford
Kyusung Gong/AP/Shutterstock
Cincinncati Bengals fans outside the statdium before the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022
Inglewood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Jonathan Cheban arrive at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Jonathan Cheban BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actor Tracy Morgan watches during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Inglewood, CalifRams Bengals Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Martha Stewart watches during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Inglewood, Calif Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Matthew Stafford’s four adorable daughters, including Hunter Hope, Chandler, Sawyer, and Tyler Hall, were spotted excitingly and proudly watching their dad impressively play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Matthew Stafford‘s daughters were some of his biggest fans in the crowd at the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 as he and the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals. The 34-year-old quarterback’s four girls, including four-year-old twins Chandler and Sawyer, Hunter, 3, and one-year-old Tyler, were watching the exciting game with their mom Kelly and looked like they were having the time of their lives as they cheered on their dad. One of his daughters gave her mom a big hug after the QB threw the first touchdown pass of the game, which was caught by Odell Beckham Jr. 

Before they were spotted at the Super Bowl, Kelly and her daughters have showed support for Matthew by attending other games and posing for pics that appear on social media. In Sept., the doting wife posted several photos of her, Matthew, and the girls sharing special moments at Rams games in the past. In the snapshots, which can be seen below, the look-alike sisters are all wearing their father’s team colors, blue and yellow, and smiling from ear to ear as they take in the special moments they were a part of.

Just a few days before the Super Bowl, Kelly also shared a photo that proved she’s just like any other mom. The pic showed her kids happily posing after having a bath and looking so clean. “I bathed my kids during Super Bowl week… huge win in my book. #proudmommoment 😜,” she joked in the caption.

Matthew opened up about his family and how it affected them when he signed with the Rams and had to move to California in 2021, in an interview SiriusXM NFL Radio. “You know if you don’t have the energy to move your wife and four kids and a dog and everybody out to California, you’re in a lot of trouble,” he cheekily said in the interview. “So it’s definitely reenergized me. I’m excited about the opportunity, not only from a family standpoint but really from a football standpoint.”

