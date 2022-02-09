Breaking News

Will Smith Raps The Iconic ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme Song In ‘Bel-Air’s Super Bowl Spot — Watch

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR, Will Smith, 1990-1996. ph: Chris Haston /© NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882269k) Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Bad Boys - 1995 Director: Michael Bay Columbia USA Scene Still Action/Adventure Bad Boys
He’s still the prince! Will Smith raps the legendary ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ theme song with a new generation in honor of the premiere of the ‘Bel-Air’ dramatic reboot.

The next generation of Bel-Air has arrived! Will Smith is celebrating the premiere of Peacock’s Bel-Air, the dramatic reboot of his beloved Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in a new Super Bowl commercial. Will raps the Fresh Prince theme song with fans from around the world to create one epic remix.

Will Smith
Will Smith in ‘The Fresh Prince of ‘Bel-Air.’ (Everett Collection)

Will starts out singing the theme song with a female fan. Other fans put their own unique twist on the legendary theme song, but Will brings it back home with his delivery of “I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air.” The piece was directed by Vincent Peone and produced by ArtClass.

The Oscar nominee is one of the executive producers of Bel-Air, which makes its debut on Peacock on February 13. The dramatic reboot is bringing us the Fresh Prince story with a fresh perspective. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air touched an entire generation when it premiered in the 1990s. Now Bel-Air is going to do the same for Gen-Z.

Bel-Air is set in modern-day America and is a dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Jabari Banks
Jabari Banks as Will in ‘Bel-Air.’ (Peacock)

The series was not only inspired by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Morgan Cooper’s 2019 viral trailer that reimagined the hit ’90s sitcom also served as inspiration. Newcomer Jabari Banks plays Will in Bel-Air, alongside an incredible ensemble cast that includes Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones. Bel-Air will premiere on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday with the first three episodes at launch and new episodes released weekly.