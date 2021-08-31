Watch

Will Smith Surprises Newcomer Jabari Banks With Role Of A Lifetime In ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot — Watch

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR, Will Smith, 1990-1996. ph: Chris Haston /© NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882269k) Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Bad Boys - 1995 Director: Michael Bay Columbia USA Scene Still Action/Adventure Bad Boys
View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Jabari Banks got the surprise of a lifetime when Will Smith told him that he landed the lead role in the reboot of ’90s sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’.

Jabari Banks‘ life is about to get flipped, turned upside down. The young actor just discovered that he landed the role of Will Smith in Peacock’s reboot of ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air — and Will Smith was the one to deliver the joyous news.

Peacock made the announcement on August 31, when they shared an emotional video of Will congratulating Jabari. “This is Jabari Banks. In 10 seconds his whole life is about to change,” text at the beginning of the video reveals. Then Will jumped on a video call with Jabari and told him, “From the deepest parts of my heart, I want to say congratulations to you. You have the role of Will on Bel-Air.”

“I’m so ready,” Jabari said. “This is a dream come true.”

Jabari Banks (Peacock)

Related Gallery

Will Smith -- Pics

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** - Will Smith films scenes as Richard Williams for 'King Richard' with co-star Jon Bernthal. Will can be seen for the first time filming scenes with young Serena and Venus played by the actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. Shot on 02/27/20. Pictured: Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at LAX airport, Los Angeles, America - 30 Dec 2013
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith arrive at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple married on Dec. 31, 1997 Pitt Jolie Divorce - Power Couples, Beverly Hills, USA

The show’s official logline read: “Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

The project was inspired by writer-director Morgan Cooper’s viral fan film Bel-Air. The four-minute spec trailer that debuted in March 2019 caught the attention of Will, and it has already received a two-season order.

Interestingly, Jabari Banks, who already shares the last name of several characters in the series, lives in West Philadelphia, so he’s perfect for the role.