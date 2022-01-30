Matthew Stafford’s Wife: Everything To Know About Kelly Hall & Their 7 Year Marriage

On the field, Matthew Stafford is a competitive quarterback, but off the field, he’s a family guy who’s dedicated to his wife, Kelly Hall, and their four children.

The road to the Super Bowl continues for Matthew Stafford, 33, and the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback and his team will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Jan. 30, with the winner heading to the Super Bowl on Feb .13. Matthew started his NFL career on the Detroit Lions, after being selected by the team in the 2009 NFL draft. He led the team to the playoffs in the 2011, 2014 and 2016 seasons, and mutually agreed to part ways with the program in 2021.

Matthew was traded to the Rams for the 2021 season, and it’s been quite a success so far. The Rams were the regular season NFC champs, and have a chance at heading to the Super Bowl if they beat the 49ers this weekend. Meanwhile, off the field, Matthew has happily been married to his wife, Kelly Hall, 32, since 2015. The couple have four children together, and Kelly and the kids have been his number one supporters throughout this NFL season. Learn more about Kelly and the pair’s marriage below:

How Did Matthew Stafford Meet His Wife?

Matthew and Kelly met when they were both attending the University of Georgia. Matthew was on the football team, and Kelly was a cheerleader, so it was truly a storybook match! Matthew graduated in 2009 and the two continued their relationship after school. Matthew proposed in July 2014, and he and Kelly got married on April 4, 2015. The wedding took place at the Foundry at Puritan Mill in Atlanta.

Matthew and Kelly’s wedding was very personalized, according to their wedding planner. She told The Knot that there was an “airbrush trucker hat station,” as well as a light-up dance floor for the after-party. Kelly wore a strapless white dress with a white floral design throughout and her bridesmaids wore navy blue.

How Is Matthew Stafford’s Wife’s Health?

In 2019, Kelly revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. She explained that she had began experiencing vertigo in Jan. 2019, but her vitals and bloodwork all came back fine. After several more vertigo spells, she finally got an MRI, which revealed that she had a tumor sitting on her cranial nerves. “The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma,” Kelly explained. The doctors recommended surgery to take out the tumor, and Kelly had the surgery in mid-April 2019.

The surgery took 12 hours, which was longer than expected, and the recovery was brutal. “The pain got so far ahead of me, I couldn’t keep anything down, including meds,” Kelly shared on April 24, 2019. “I ended up in the ER very early this morning, back on steroids and pain medication.” She continued to suffer from dizziness, nausea and headaches in the aftermath of the surgery. It was a slow and steady recovery, and Kelly has credited Matthew with helping her get through it. Thank you Matthew. Thank you for taking care of me and our family and always putting us first,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for always being my rock and keeping me at ease during the toughest time of my life.”

On the one year anniversary of her acoustic neuroma surgery, Kelly took to Instagram to reveal how grateful she was, despite all the “ups and downs” of the prior 12 months. “The hardest year of my life so far has passed,” she wrote. “I am looking forward to the years to come, knowing they might bring new challenges, but ready for those challenges, because not only do I know how strong I am, but more so how much stronger I am with my husband and kids by my side.” Today, Kelly is healthy.

Does Matthew Stafford Have A Son?

No, Matthew Stafford does not have a son. Matthew has FOUR children with Kelly, and they are all girls! As the ultimate girl dad, Matthew is father to twins Chandler Stafford and Sawyer Stafford, who were born in March 2017, as well as daughter, Hunter Stafford, born in August 2018, and Tyler Stafford, born in June 2020. Yes, their children are all just three years apart, so it’s definitely a hectic household! At first, Matthew and Kelly struggled to conceive a child, and Kelly underwent IVF in August 2016, which eventually led to the birth of their twins.

Like their mom, the Stafford girls are the ultimate fans of their dad. Throughout the most recent football season, Kelly has shared several photos of the little ones cheering on their dad in Rams gear. Whether they’re at the games or watching from home, they’re definitely a supportive bunch. It looks like baby Tyler will be the last addition to the family, though. After announcing her fourth pregnancy in 2020, Kelly confirmed, “We are done after this. Stafford party of 6 will stay a party of 6.”

Who Is Kelly Hall Related To?

Kelly’s parents are Leslie Hall and Jack Hall. She is their youngest child, and has two older siblings: Jennifer Hall and Chad Hall. Her brother, Chad, was also a football player. Chad played for the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs throughout his football career. He played his last NFL game in 2013, and joined the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff in 2017. He began as an offensive assistant and is now the team’s Wide Receivers coach.

What Does Kelly Do?

After graduating from the University of Georgia, Kelly eventually began studying nursing. She passed her NCLEX test in 2014, confirming on Instagram that she was a Registered Nurse. Obviously, live got very busy for Kelly quickly after that. Now, she is the host of a podcast called The Morning After. “Something fun and stress free to listen to!” she wrote, in the podcast’s Instagram bio. “Hopefully you laugh and leave knowing that no one actually has their s*** together.” Kelly started the podcast in Sept. 2021 after Matthew’s first game with the Rams.