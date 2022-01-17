Jodie Sweetin Engaged To Mescal Wasilewski: ‘You’re My Person’ — Ring Photos

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski both took to Instagram to announce their engagement with a sweet pic and a lovely quote from Maya Angelou, just over a week after her ‘Full House’ dad Bob Saget’s shocking death.

Jodie Sweetin, 39, is celebrating after a tough week. The Full House star, who was among many others at her former co-star Bob Saget‘s funeral on Friday, announced her engagement to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski on Jan. 17 and shared a happy photo on Instagram. In the cute pic, the soon-to-be husband and wife are standing close together while smiling and showing off the incredible ring on Jodie’s finger.

“In all the world there is, No heart for me like yours. In all the world there is No love for you like mine” ~Maya Angelou,” Jodie began the caption for the announcement pic. “I love you Mescal, for always.

You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together.”

“I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍,” she added before including the hashtags, “#soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday #happy40thbirthdaytome.”

Mescal also took to his own Instagram page to share the same pic along with another of a close-up of the ring. “So that happened…,” he cheekily captioned the post.

Jodie’s engagement to Mescal comes two days before she turns 40. The lovebirds confirmed their relationship back in Feb. 2018 when Jodie posted photos of them together along with the caption, “Find someone who you can share this kind of love with… Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year. Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you.”

Before the big engagement news, the blonde beauty has been in the headlines for recently mourning Bob’s shocking death, which happened on Jan. 9, and sharing tributes to him on social media. The comedian was found deceased in his Florida hotel room while in the middle of a stand up comedy tour and his cause of death is still pending.

“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was,” Jodie wrote in the caption for a post she shared shortly after the news of Bob’s death went public. “One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you’. Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more…’.”

Jodie continued to write about how great Bob was and heartbreakingly mentioned how much she’ll miss him before calling him “the best TV dad ever.” Her tribute was one of many from Bob’s family and friends as well as his other Full House co-stars, including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Candace Cameron Bure.