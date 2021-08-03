’19 Kids & Counting’: Meet All Of The Duggar Kids From Josh To Josie

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have so many kids that it can be hard to keep track of all the stars of ’19 Kids And Counting.’ Learn more about all the Duggar children.

It’s an understatement to say that Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle Duggar, 54, have a big family. As the name of their TLC show explains, the couple have 19 Kids and Counting. With so many kids, it’s easy for even a casual fan of the show to lose track of all their children. The kids range in age from 11 to 33, with their oldest son being Josh and their youngest daughter being Josie.

The main series 19 Kids And Counting was cancelled in 2015, but many of the Duggar children appeared in the spin-off show Counting On, which ran for 11 seasons, before it was cancelled in 2021. The show was cancelled in wake of Josh’s arrest for child pornography. “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately,” TLC said in a June 29 statement. Learn more about all 19 of the Duggar children here.

Josh

The oldest Duggar is also the most controversial. Michelle gave birth to Josh in March 1988. Josh was arrested on child pornography possession charges in April 2021. The eldest Duggar has been married to his wife Anna since 2008. The pair have six kids together, ranging in age from 1 to 11, and Josh will be allowed to visit his kids, while he awaits trial on his child porn charges.

The 2021 arrest was only the most recent scandal for Josh. The reality star entered a “faith-based” rehab following sexual encounters with pornstars in 2015. That same year, Josh was also accused of molesting five underage girls when he was a teenaged, including two of his younger sisters.

Jana

Michelle and Jim Bob had their first daughter in January 1990. Jana, 31, says that she’s a “home remodeler” and “gardening enthusiast” in her Instagram bio. She listed some of her favorite activities on the Duggar family website. “I love road trips and travel, whether it’s visiting historical places, going on mission trips, or visiting friends and family,” she wrote. While Jana has many siblings that are married, she has also usually kept a good sense of humor about staying single while so many of the other Duggars get hitched.

John

Born John-David in January 1990, the second oldest Duggar boy is Jana’s twin-brother. John has been married to his wife Abbie, who he met in 2018, for about three years, and the pair have one little girl, Grace, according to the Duggar family site. John is a pilot, while his wife is a nurse, and the couple are very active in assisting the charitable organization MEDIC Corps.

Jill

Born in May 1991, Jill Duggar Dillard, 30, has been married to her husband Derick Dillard since 2014, and the couple have two sons Israel and Samuel together. While she’s undoubtedly still an important part of the family, Jill doesn’t necessarily have the strongest bond with her folks and announced that she was distancing herself from them in October 2020. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal,” she said.

Jessa

Jessa Seewald, 28, was born in November 1992, and is Jim Bob and Michelle’s fifth child. She married her husband Ben in 2014, and they have three children together Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy. Jessa said that she loves interior design projects on her Duggar family page, and she said that she usually teams up with her big sister Jana to work on things together.

Jinger

Jinger Vuolo, 27, was born in December 1993. She has been married to former pro soccer player Jeremy Vuolo since 2016, and the couple have two daughters together. The couple co-authored a book together called The Hope We Hold, but it isn’t the only book Jinger has written. She also co-wrote a memoir with her older sisters called Growing Duggar: It’s All About Relationships.

Jinger and Jeremy were among some of the family members to speak out following Josh’s child pornography charges. “We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh,” the couple said in an Instagram post. “While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice.”

Joe

Joseph “Joe” Duggar, 26, entered the world in January 1995. He noted that he recently got his start in the Real Estate industry on his page on the Duggar family website, but like many of his siblings, he’s a real family man. He’s been married to his wife Kendra since 2017, and the couple have three children together: Garrett, Addison, and Brooklyn Praise.

Josiah

Michelle gave birth to Josiah, 24, in August 1996. Josiah spends a lot of time with his wife Lauren, who he’s been married to since 2018, and his daughter Bella. Josiah mentioned on his family bio that he works a few different jobs, including as a contractor, pilot and car dealer, and it seems like Lauren is a stay-at-home mom to their little girl.

Joy

Jim Bob and Michelle’s fifth daughter was born in December 1997. Joy-Ann Forsyth, 23, enjoyed playing with her brothers growing up, and they helped instill a love of the outdoors to her, she explained on her family website. Like so many of her siblings, she also enjoys home remodeling. She’s been married to her husband Austin since 2017, and the pair have a boy and a girl: Gideon and Evy Mae.

Jedidiah

Jedidiah “Jed” Duggar, 22, was one of the Duggars’ younger set of twins, born in December 1998. Jed followed in his father’s foot-steps and ran for the House of Representatives in Arkansas’ 89th district, the seat in Congress where his dad served for years, in 2020. He’s also the most recent Duggar to get hitched, according to his bio. He married his wife Katey in April 2021.

Jeremiah

Jedidiah’s twin brother, Jeremiah, 22, has shared many of the interests as his family. He cited his older brothers who are both pilots as the reasons he got certified as a flight instructor, he explained in his Duggar website page. He also worked in construction prior to taking to the sky. He also listed his main hobbies as piano playing and playing sports like football, basketball, and volleyball.

Jason

Jason, 21, was the seventh Duggar boy born in April 2000. Jason didn’t really venture far from some of his family’s main interests like home renovation. He proudly boasts that he’s a contractor and an “outdoorsman” in his Instagram bio. Like his older brother, he also does share in some of the passion for music. On his Duggar website page, he noted that he is always ready to “add a tenor part to just about anything.”

James

The Duggars had their thirteenth child in July 2001. James, 20, also sounds like he’s good with his hands and outdoor activities. He’s interested in chainsaw art, his bio on the Duggar website explained. Although he has a commercial driver’s license, he also seems like he shares some design interests with his family, although he seems more interested in “sketching 3D building designs.”

Justin

Born in November 2002, Justin, 18, was the youngest Duggar to tie the knot. He got engaged to Claire Spivey in November 2020, after the couple only dated for two months, but the pair seem happily married. Justin’s page on the Duggar family site explained that the couple got married in February 2021.

Jackson

Jackson, 17, was born in May 2004, and he’s the Duggar’s 10th son. His family explained that he has an entrepreneurial spirit, going and mowing lawns on people’s properties once he got his driver’s license. Besides working hard, Jackson apparently has a great sense of humor. “You are one of the best story/joke tellers I’ve ever heard and you certainly keep us laughing,” his parents wrote in an Instagram post, wishing him a happy 16th birthday.

Johannah

After giving birth to six boys in a row, Michelle had Johannah, 15, in October 2005. Even though she has four older sisters of her own, her mom wrote in a birthday Instagram post that she is a role model to some of the younger daughters in the family, who “absolutely adore her.” Her hobbies include drawing and playing volleyball, via the Duggar Family.

Jennifer

The youngest Duggars have all been girls, and Jennifer, 14, was born in 2007. Her family wrote that she has “an extra-special connection to all the family pets” in her bio, and she also enjoys DIY projects, although unlike many of her siblings who like interior design, Jennifer likes to sew, make candles and cook.

Jordyn

Born in December 2008, the penultimate Duggar Jordyn, 12, loves to spend time with her siblings’ kids and often asks to babysit. While she also enjoys art, her family wrote that she’s “a magnet to children and babies” in her bio. “When a tiny niece or nephew is brought through the door of the main house, she usually comes running down the hall calling dibs on holding them first,” her bio explained.

Josie

The 19th and youngest Duggar baby, Josie, 11, was born in December 2009. She was born prematurely, but her family were thankful for the prayers she received. Her bio said that like some of her older siblings, Josie is passionate about music, and noted that she sang with “near-perfect pitch,” when she was two.