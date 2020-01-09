John David Duggar & Wife Abbie Welcome 1st Child Together — A Baby Girl

She’s here! John David Duggar and his wife Abbie welcomed a beautiful, healthy baby girl into the world and were so happy to share the news with their fans on social media.

John David Duggar, 29, and his wife Abbie, 27, are totally over the moon after welcoming their daughter into the world on Jan. 7. Following their daughter’s birth, the couple waited two days to share the news with their fans and followers, and even revealed the name of their tiny tot! “Welcome to our world Grace Annette (Gracie)!!! Gracie was born early Tuesday morning, she was 7 pounds 15 oz and 20 3/4 inches long,” the pair captioned the Instagram post, which featured two snaps of the proud parents and one of their newborn. “We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles! 💖💜💖”

Abbie and John have truly been living “on Cloud 9” since they shared the exciting news that they would be parents. The couple made the announcement on Aug. 1, sharing in a statement,”We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world. It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life, and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

The two married in November 2018 after a whirlwind romance that saw John proposing to Abbie after only one month of courting her! The couple was clearly meant to be, having known each other for a number of years prior to tying the knot. “We fell in love very quickly and it’s been a wonderful journey thus far,” the reality star then admitted about his now-wife. “Abbie and I are just so excited, we’ve known of each other for several years.”

Now, with a new baby, John and Abbie are ready for the next adventure: parenthood! For fans of the Duggars, little Gracie is a welcome new addition to the clan. Fans cannot wait to see more of her and the proud parents in the future!