Anna Duggar’s Children: Meet All 7 Kids She Has With Disgraced Josh Duggar

Anna and her husband, Josh Duggar, are TV personalities known for starring on 19 Kids and Counting on TLC.

They have 7 children together.

Anna and Josh got married in 2008.

Josh was sentenced to 151 months in prison in May 2022 for his child pornography conviction.

Although Anna Duggar, 34, and her disgraced husband, Josh Duggar, 35, are known for their time on the show 19 Kids and Counting, they also have a large family of their own. The pair have a family of seven children, with their most recent child being born in the months prior to Josh’s child pornography conviction of May 2022. Despite the 35-year-old’s time in prison, Anna remains by her husband’s side and continues to raise their brood of children. Learn more about their family below!

Mackynzie Renée, 13

The TV personality couple welcomed their first child, Mackynzie, in Oct. 2009, as reported by PEOPLE. The now 13-year-old was notably the first grandchild of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, however, now they have over 20 grandkids. At the time of Mackynzie’s arrival, the father-of-seven told PEOPLE what their new life as parents was like. “I ask Anna what she needs,” he told the outlet in Jul. 2009. “I talk to the baby and we involve her in our conversations. When Anna and I are talking to each other, we’ll say, ‘So, how do you like that, Mackynzie?’” Their eldest child’s birth was also featured on TLC’s 18 Kids and Counting special First Grandduggar, which aired that fall.

Michael James, 11

Today on this #ReadAcrossAmericaDay we gathered to read from The Book of all books. I pray each of our children have a love for reading — especially reading God’s word and doing what it says! pic.twitter.com/iltWTPxXdN — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) March 3, 2021

Nearly two years after the couple welcomed Mackynzie into their lives, Anna gave birth to their first son, Michael, in June 2011, as reported by PEOPLE. At the time, Josh was 23 years old, while his wife was 22 years old. They also confirmed to the outlet at the time that they had committed to naming all of their kids with names that begin with the letter M. Michael’s birth was also an eye-opening experience for Josh, who highlighted the fact that his sister, Josie Duggar, was born prematurely just months ahead of his own son. “I think of Josie being born at only 25 weeks,” he told the outlet at the time, “and it makes us think about how precious life is and what a blessing each child is.”

Marcus Anthony, 9

Today is Marcus’ 7th Birthday. On this special day we are celebrating with our son, my mind keeps thinking of George Floyd’s family. I cannot imagine what his family is going through right now. Our family is praying for God’s peace and healing over our nation. 🖤#blackout pic.twitter.com/aFVDH1x7MJ — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) June 2, 2020

By June 2013, Anna and Josh had expanded their family and officially became a family-of-five. Their second son, Marcus Anthony, in early July 2013. “We are so thankful that mom and baby are well! We are blessed to have our family close as we celebrate this gift from God,” the pair told PEOPLE at the time of Marcus’ birth. They also continued their tradition to document their child’s birth on the reality TV series, 19 Kids & Counting: GrandDuggar Makes 3! Most recently, Anna took to Twitter to wish her son a happy birthday for his 7th year around the sun in June 2020.

For his birthday, the proud mother-of-seven paid tribute to the late George Floyd, who died that summer. “Today is Marcus’ 7th Birthday. On this special day we are celebrating with our son, my mind keeps thinking of George Floyd’s family,” her caption of a black square read. “I cannot imagine what his family is going through right now. Our family is praying for God’s peace and healing over our nation.”

Meredith Grace, 7

The growing family continued their expansion when their daughter, Meredith Grace, was born in July 2015. At the time, Josh took to Twitter to announce his daughter’s birth with a sweet photo of her bundled up in a blanket. “Here’s another photo… #MeredithGraceDuggar,” he captioned the post. Their daughter, Mackynzie, was excited to have a baby sister, Anna told PEOPLE earlier that year. “Mackynzie made a recording saying, ‘Hi, little sister, it is so great to meet you, you are already my best friend,’” the then 27-year-old quipped of her little one. Meredith’s arrival notably came the same year that the family’s hit reality TV show was cancelled amid child molestation accusations against Josh.

Mason Garrett, 5

Just over two years after Anna gave birth to their fourth child, she welcomed their fifth child, Mason Garrett, in Sept. 2017. They announced their little one’s arrival via a since-deleted blog post, per PEOPLE. “We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing,” the post began. “We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us.” In Apr. 2020, Anna shared a sweet video of Mason talking about dinosaurs via Twitter. “Q: What do you call a sleeping dinosaur? A: A dinoSNORE! #littleduggarlaughs #littleduggars #mason,” she captioned the clip.

Maryella Hope, 2

By 2019 Anna and Josh had officially welcomed their sixth child, a daughter, Maryella Hope. At the time, Anna took to her since-deleted Instagram account (via PEOPLE) to announce the birth of her daughter. “Maryella Hope arrived one day ahead of Thanksgiving Day 2019 and a great reminder to be grateful for all God has done for us!” she penned. “We are so excited and thankful to God for His special blessing giving us this precious, happy & healthy baby girl!”

Madyson Lily Duggar, 1

It’s a GIRL!!!!!

🎀

We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall! pic.twitter.com/sFokoh6TBH — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) April 24, 2021

In Apr. 2021, Anna took to Twitter to reveal that their seventh child would be a girl. “It’s a GIRL!!!!! We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!”, she captioned the video with Josh at the time. Madyson Lily was born on Oct. 23, 2021. “Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!”, Anna captioned photos of her baby girl via Instagram at the time.