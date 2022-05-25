Josh Duggar Sentenced To 12 Years After Conviction On Child Pornography Charges

Josh Duggar is going to prison for 151 months, which is about 12 and a half years, according to news anchor Mike Allen at Fox 24. The 34-year-old reality star was sentenced in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville, AR on May 25, five months after he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography. Allen tweeted the breaking news shortly after the sentencing and Josh reportedly had “no reaction” when given the time frame.

#BREAKING: Former reality TV star Josh Duggar gets 12-and-a-half years in prison for receipt of child pornography. #NWANews #Duggar — Mike Allen (@MikeAllenNews) May 25, 2022

Before his sentencing was announced on Wednesday afternoon, one charge against him was dropped after an agreement of both the defense and prosecution. It was vacated on count 2 without prejudice and U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, who was presiding, “noted that possession is a lesser included offense of the receipt of child pornography,” People reported.

Judge Brooks also ruled that Josh didn’t knowingly distribute pornography and “sustained the defense’s objection to that potential enhancement to Duggar’s sentence,” the outlet further reported. Josh’s dad Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Anna Duggar were reportedly sitting in the front row of the court to support him on Wednesday. His sister Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and brother Jason Duggar were also reportedly in attendance.

Josh’s sentencing comes just two months after when his defense team filed a motion requesting a delay in the scheduled sentencing, which was originally planned for April 5. On March 24, Judge Timothy L. Brooks granted the motion and moved the sentencing to May 25. The delay requested by the defense team was to reportedly “provide additional time to pursue additional information and documentation” and added that COVID made it “more difficult scheduling meetings with Duggar than during ordinary times.”

Josh’s team also filed a motion seeking an acquittal or new trial due to the belief that Josh was “deprived of significant constitutional rights” during the trial. There was no decision made on the motion two weeks prior to his sentencing.

Before Josh’s sentencing and his defense team filed their motions, he was unanimously found guilty of receipt of and possession of child pornography on Dec. 9, 2021. He was facing up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count. A lawyer told HollywoodLife at the time that it was likely he would serve the sentences concurrently, which meant he’d likely serve 20 years behind bars.

Josh’s verdict was from a jury selected on Nov. 30, 2021 after his charges, which included two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography, happened in April 2021. One of the people that testified in the trial included a federal Homeland Security agent, who said that pornographic images showing the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded by a computer at the car dealership that Josh owned in May 2019. Josh pleaded not guilty at the beginning of the case.