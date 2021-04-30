Breaking News

Josh Duggar Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography After Arrest In Arkansas

Josh Duggar
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock
Josh Duggar has been charged with possession of child pornography after his April 29 arrest. He now faces up to 20 years for each count if convicted.

19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar, 33, has been charged with with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material after his April 29 arrest, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas. Duggar is accused of allegedly downloading child pornography that depicts the sexual abuse of children under the ages of 12, in May of 2019, the indictment, obtained by HollywoodLife, states.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Duggar’s attorneys and rep for comment on this story. Duggar faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each count, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Duggar pleaded not guilty in court via Zoom on April 30, per PEOPLE. His attorneys asked the judge that his charges not be read out to the court. Duggar remains at an Arkansas detention center as he awaits a bond hearing.

Josh Duggar's Mugshot
Josh Duggar’s Mugshot ( Uncredited/ AP/ Shutterstock)

If awarded bail, U.S Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann said Duggar will have to stay “in a residence where there’s no minor in the home.” Duggar is the father of six minor children with wife Anna Duggar. Anna, 32, announced just days before the arrest that she’s pregnant with their seventh child.

Duggar is scheduled for a detention hearing on May 5.