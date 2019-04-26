Anna Duggar Pregnant & Expecting Baby No. 6 With Josh Duggar After Major Weight Loss

Make room for baby no. 6! Anna Duggar, who just revealed her slimmed-down figure, announced that she and Josh Duggar are expecting with an adorable video featuring their five other kids!

Congratulations to Anna Duggar! The 30-year-old told the world that she and Josh Duggar, 31, are expecting their sixth child on April 26, and they did it in such a fun way! Anna and Josh recruited their five kids — Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 19 months – to tell the world by having them play a game. After passing out numbered pieces of paper, each with a different letter on them, the young Duggars put the pieces to spell out a brand new message: NEW BABY COMING THIS FALL. That’s right – Anna, who just shed a lot of weight, has another bun in her oven!

“We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one! As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall!” Anna captioned the video. “We couldn’t be happier to share with the world that our family is growing by one this Fall,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement. “We continually stand amazed by God’s love, redemption, grace and blessings in our lives. Our entire little family is ecstatic!”

This reveal comes after fans speculated that Josh and Anna were going to add another member to their family. Anna was spotted wearing what appeared to be a maternity dress this past fall, which caused Duggar fans to go into a frenzy. When the speculation reached a fever pitch, Anna seemed to step to try and calm people down. When one fan asked her on Instagram in February if she was expecting, she said, “Not yet. We would be thrilled if God blesses us with more children!” Well, consider yourself blessed, Anna.

This sixth pregnancy comes after Anna debuted a slimmed down figure while taking a photo with her sister, Jana Duggar, on April 15. “Several of our friends made New Year’s resolutions for fitness, started some kind of diet and decided to try to make some changes in the new year! I used the ‘busy mom’ excuse,” Anna wrote in early February. “While I made a noble goal of reading through my Bible this year, I thought I would skip the fitness goals. However, seeing the progress of my family & friends has inspired me to join in making a physical change for 2019!” Seems she’s in for a different kind of a “physical change,” because Anna’s having another baby! Congratulations!