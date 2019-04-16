Anna Duggar, 21, & Mom Of 5 Drops So Much Weight, She’s Unrecognizable To Fans

Anna Duggar’s weight loss journey is fascinating! The TLC star showed off her slimmer figure in a photo with her sister, Jana on April 15, and fans are in awe over her incredible transformation.

Anna Duggar looks amazing! The 21-year-old, who has documented her recent weight loss journey online, debuted her new look in a photo with her sister, Jana, on Monday. It’s unclear just how much weight the mother of five has dropped, but, fans have certainly noticed her trimmed-down figure. Some even noted that all the walking she committed to doing in February appears to have contributed to her weight loss.

“Anna looks like she’s slimmed down from all that walking .I should start the 50-mile challenge!”, one fan wrote under the photo, which was shared on Jana’s Instagram. “Anna, you’re looking gorgeous! I can’t believe she has five kids,” another wrote. “Anna that doesn’t even look like you! You look great,” one fan commented. And, the compliments continued to pour in from fans around the world, with another who added, “Anna, I had to do a double-take!”

In early February, the TLC veteran decided that it was better late than never to get started on her New Year’s resolution of adopting a more active lifestyle. “Several of our friends made New Year’s resolutions for fitness, started some kind of diet and decided to try to make some changes in the new year! I used the ‘busy mom’ excuse,” she captioned an Instagram photo of an exercise machine, labeled “February 50”.

“While I made a noble goal of reading through my Bible this year, I thought I would skip the fitness goals,” Anna admitted. “However, seeing the progress of my family & friends has inspired me to join in making a physical change for 2019!”

Anna took on the challenge of walking 50 miles in the month of February, and it has clearly paid off. She explained that she would walk about two or three miles per day in order to reach her goal, factoring in a few days of rest. Her tips for encouragement? — “1. The accountability will motivate me to keep going and not to quit!”, she wrote on Instagram. Her second invited all of her Instagram followers to join in on the challenge by using the hashtag, “February50”. — Anna, keep up the good work because you look great!