Jana Duggar Finally Breaks Silence On Lesbian Rumors & Gives An Update On Her Dating Life

Duggar fans all know Jana Duggar’s best friend, Laura. But is there more to their relationship than meets the eye? Jana set the record straight about rumors that she and Laura are actually dating.

Jana Duggar and her best friend, Laura DeMasie, are just that — friends. The eldest Duggar sister, 28, finally spoke out about the rumors that have followed their friendship since the beginning of Counting On, finally telling an inquisitive fan that she and Laura are not in a romantic relationship. “No. And I would like to stop that rumor. I have no interest in girls that way whatsoever,” she said in response to a comment on one of her Instagram pics. While Laura, and Jana’s brother-in-law, Derrick Dillard (Jill Duggar‘s husband), have both denied the rumors, this is the first time Jana herself said anything.

Some fans have suspected that the BFFs were hiding something because of their ultra-closeness. Laura is a frequent fixture on Counting On. She helped Jana plan her brother, John David Duggar‘s wedding, and was even in the hospital by Jana’s side when her younger sister, Jinger Duggar, gave birth to her daughter, Felicity Vuolo. Jana is also still unmarried at 28, and for a Duggar, that’s old. Many of her younger sisters have already tied the knot, but Counting On fans never see Jana courting. Hence, why some think that she’s secretly dating Laura. But folks — Jana set the record straight about that, too!

“I have ‘courted’ or ‘dated’ a few guys, but so far nothing has gone into a serious relationship. Just continuing to wait and pray for the right guy to come along,” she said on Instagram. There you have it. Just let the woman live! Jana actually had to address rumors about her dating life just a couple months ago, as well, when fans were convinced that she was courting Lawson Bates. She had to shut that down on Instagram with another comment denying the relationship.