Duggar Grandchildren: Everything To Know About Their 21 Grandkids, Their Parents, & More

The Duggar family have 21 grandchildren with two more on the way! Here’s everything you need to know about the adorable little ones.

Keeping up with the Duggar family is quite a feat! It’s hard to believe how quickly the former Counting On stars have grown up before our very eyes, let alone how many kids they now have. Jim-Bob, 55, and Michelle, 54, are now proud grandparents to 21 little ones — with two more on the way. Although their hit reality show was axed by TLC after 11 seasons amid their son Josh Duggar‘s highly-publicized pornography scandal, fans have remained interested in the family’s growing brood. Here’s everything to know about the 21 Duggar grandkids.

Josh Duggar’s Kids

Josh Duggar married his wife Anna on September 26, 2008, and the couple are parents to six children: Mackynzie Renée, Michael James, Marcus Anthony, Meredith Grace, Mason Garrett and Maryella Hope.

As fans would know, he was arrested in April and pleaded not guilty to charges related to receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He was released pending his Nov. 30 trial and was granted “unlimited contact” with the six children he shares with Anna, as long as she is present. He is not, however, allowed to see any other minor children, including his nieces and nephews.

If Josh is convicted, he faces up to 20 years of prison time and up to $25,000 in fines on each of the two counts, which could add up to a 40 year sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

Jill Duggar’s Kids

Jill Duggar married her husband Derick Dillard on June 21, 2014. The couple have since welcomed two sons: Israel David, born April 6, 2015, and Samuel Scott, born July 8, 2017. The couple had a very short courtship, dating for just three months prior to their wedding, and actually announced her first pregnancy only eight weeks after they said their ‘I do’s. Jill and Derick have been estranged from the rest of her famous reality TV family for several years now. They decided to leave the reality series, Counting On, in 2017, after realizing that they did not have as much independence over their own lives as they wished. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family,” Jill admitted in 2017, revealing the decision to step back in order to focus on her own family had proved difficult. “We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing and restoration.”

Jessa Duggar’s Kids

Jessa Duggar Seewald married husband Ben Seewald on November 1, 2014. The couple welcomed their son Spurgeon Elliott just a year later in November 2015, and another son, Henry Wilberforce, in February 2017. Two years later, in May 2019, they became parents to their first daughter named Ivy. Jessa and Ben also have the most recent addition to the Duggar grandchildren lineup, welcoming baby Fern in 2021.

The couple announced they were expecting Fern in February, after Jessa suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2020. “After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way,” Jessa and Ben said in a joint statement to TLC in Feb. “We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.”

Joy-Anna Duggar’s Kids

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth were married in May 2017. They welcomed son Gideon Martyn in February 2018, and welcomed a second child, little Evelyn Mae Forsyth in August 2020.

The proud mom gave fans a glimpse at her birthing experience, sharing a vlog from the day she gave birth to her daughter — and she paused while eight centimeters dilated to put on makeup! The TLC reality star shared a YouTube video documenting the experience. Titled, “Labor & delivery of our baby,” the 12-minute clip documented the couple’s time in the hospital, as they welcomed their bundle of joy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To say my heart is full is an understatement,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12pm weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19&1/2” long! She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special! We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy.”

Joe Duggar’s Kids

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar were married in 2017, and now share three children. They welcomed a son, Garrett David, in June 2018, and a daughter, Addison Renee, in November 2019. Most recently, they announced they had welcomed their third bundle of joy, a healthy baby girl named Brooklyn Praise Duggar, in February 2021.

The reality TV personalities first revealed they were expanding their family on August 19, just nine months after welcoming a baby girl. “We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way!” the couple sweetly told PEOPLE at the time.

Jinger Duggar’s Kids

Jinger Duggar Vuolo wed former professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo on Nov. 5, 2016. The couple share two children, having welcomed a baby girl, named Felicity Nicole, on July 19, 2018, and a second daughter Evangeline Jo on November 22, 2020. It came after she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. “Evangeline means ‘good news’ and Jo is after Jeremy’s middle name, Joseph,” Jinger said after welcoming their second bub. “As for Felicity, she is in love with her little sister but has no idea how much sharing is in her future. We are so grateful to God for this beautiful gift!”

Josiah Duggar’s Kids

Josiah Duggar married his wife Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) on June 30, 2018. In May 2019, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby girl, after suffering a miscarriage. They became proud parents in November of that year, welcoming little Bella Milagro. “After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the couple revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

John-David Duggar’s Kids

John-David, who was one half of the Duggar’s first set of twins, married wife Abbie in November 2018. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace Annette, on January 7, 2020. “Welcome to our world Grace Annette (Gracie)!!! Gracie was born early Tuesday morning, she was 7 pounds 15 oz and 20 3/4 inches long,” the pair captioned an Instagram post announcing the birth, which featured two snaps of the proud parents and one of their newborn. “We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!” Too cute!