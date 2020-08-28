Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals The ‘Perfect’ Name She & Austin Forsyth Picked For Newborn Daughter

Introducing Joy-Anna Duggar’s new baby girl. Days after she and Austin Forsyth welcomed their new bundle of joy in the world, Joy-Anna revealed the ‘perfect and elegant’ name of her little girl.

And the name of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s daughter is: Evelyn Mae Forsyth. Joy-Anna, 22, revealed this name on Aug. 27 with a pair of baby portraits. In the shots, the newborn looks precious as she naps, all wrapped up in a blanket with a flowery headband. “I wanted her name to be perfect and elegant!” Joy-Anna captioned the photos. “We had a hard time deciding but after a few days finally settled on ‘Evy Mae’ and we think it fits her perfectly!”

Joy-Anna and Austin, 26, announced the new addition to their family on Aug. 24, three days after the Counting On star gave birth. “To say my is full is an understatement,” the couple said in a statement of Evy Mae’s arrival. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived Aug. 21 at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

The Counting On stars first revealed that they were expecting in March, sharing a picture of Joy-Anna’s baby bump alongside their two-year-old son, Gideon. “Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

Evy Mae’s birth comes one year after Joy-Anna and Austin suffered a miscarriage while five months pregnant with a girl. The couple detailed this heartbreak in a July 2019 Instagram post, revealing how they learned their unborn daughter was stillborn with no detectible heartbeat. “Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts, and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. … We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’”

Joy-Anna – daughter of the prolific Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, known for the 19 Kids and Counting reality show franchise – and Austin were married in May 2017, after a four-month courtship and two-month engagement. A year later, they welcomed Gideon, and now, Evy Mae makes four for the Duggar-Forsyths.