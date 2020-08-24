And baby makes four! ‘Counting On’ star Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to her second child with husband Austin Forsyth — and it’s a healthy baby girl!

Congratulations are in order for Joy-Anna Duggar, 22, who gave birth to a beautiful baby girl! The reality TV star welcomed her second child with husband Austin Forsyth, 26, on Aug. 24, just one year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage. “To say my heart is full is an understatement,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived Aug. 21 at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

The Counting On stars, who are already parents to an adorable two-year-old son Gideon, revealed they were expecting again in a Mar. 18 Instagram post. “Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again,” Austin captioned the post, which featured a photo of the happy couple and their sweet son. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy,” Austin continued. The proud father and husband then went on to encourage fans of the couple to check out their YouTube video announcing the gender of their baby, revealing they were having a girl.

Joy-Anna and Austin have really come a long way since they endured their heartbreaking miscarriage in June 2019. Upon losing their precious little girl, the couple took to social media to share the tragic news with their fans. “Today marks one week since we heard these words…” Joy-Anna began her emotional Instagram post. ” ‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’ We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl,” the Counting On star wrote in her post. The black and white image featured Joy-Anna and Austin warmly embracing one another at the hospital. “Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts, and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” she closed out the message.