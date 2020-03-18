Joy-Anna Duggar Pregnant 9 Months After Miscarriage

Baby on the way! Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, shared with their fans and followers on Instagram that they are expecting their second child together in August after experiencing a heartbreaking miscarriage only nine months ago.

After months of keeping the news to themselves, Joy-Anna Duggar, 22, and her husband Austin Forsyth, 26, shared that they were expecting their second child together! “Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!😍👶🏼💝,” Austin shared in his March 18 Instagram post, which featured a photo of the happy couple with their adorable two-year-old son, Gideon. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy,” Austin continued. The proud father and husband then went on to encourage fans of the couple to check out there YouTube video announcing the gender of their baby. The most exciting news? The couple is expecting a girl this August!

Joy-Anna and Austin have really come a long way since they endured their heartbreaking miscarriage in June 2019. Upon losing their precious little girl, the couple took to social media to share the tragic news with their fans. “Today marks one week since we heard these words…” Joy-Anna began her emotional Instagram post.“’So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’ We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl,” the Counting On star wrote in her post. The black and white image featured Joy-Anna and Austin tightly and warmly embracing one another at the hospital. “Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” she closed out the message.

But it wasn’t just their message that broke the hearts of fans everywhere. On July 5, Joy-Anna shared an image featuring her and Austin cradling their still-born baby girl — who they named Annabell Elise. “We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious,” Joy-Anna and Austin captioned the post, which they uploaded onto their joint Instagram account. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!💝😇.” They added, “Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers!💕”

But now, Joy-Anna and Austin are ready to move on to a happier chapter of their life together with their little family. The couple, who have been through such tremendous heartbreak, couldn’t look happier in the photo that Austin shared. Fans everywhere are only sending them congrats and wishing them well for their thrilling future!