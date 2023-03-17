Josh Duggar’s Prison Sentence Has Been Extended Beyond His Initial 12.5 Years

Josh Duggar was supposed to be released from prison on August 12, 2023, but online prison records reveal that he's going to be in jail for a little longer.

March 17, 2023
Josh Duggar
Josh Duggar‘s 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence for his child pornography conviction has been extended by almost two months, according to online prison records. The Federal Bureau of Prison’s website reveals that Josh’s original release date of August 12, 2023, has been changed to October 2, 2023. The disgraced reality star is currently serving time at FCI Seagoville in Dallas, Texas. It’s unclear why Josh’s release date was changed.

In May 2022, Josh was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release for his child pornography conviction in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville in December 2021. Following Josh’s sentence, the court advised he be transferred to either federal facility in Seagoville or Texarkana. In June 2022, Josh was transferred out of the Washington County Detention Center where he had been held since his conviction in December and moved to Seagoville.

Seagoville, the prison Josh is serving the rest of his sentence at, has been widely reported as having problems with violence, inmate overcrowding, and high reports of COVID cases. In Aug. 2020, CNN featured an article on the facility, calling the prison’s response to the COVID outbreak “chaotic.” There’s also been reports of a high number of attacks within the prison over the years.

Josh is the eldest of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar‘s 19 children, who rose to fame on the now-canceled reality show 19 Kids and Counting. In December 2021, Josh was found guilty after being charged with two counts of child porn charges, and some of his own family members responded in support of the conviction on social media, including his sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 29. Jinger said on Instagram that she was “saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse” and “thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions.”

While Josh is in prison, his wife Anna Duggar, 34, is raising the couple’s seven children at home. Anna gave birth to their seventh child, Madyson, in November 2021, just one month before Josh was found guilty of his crimes by a jury in court.

