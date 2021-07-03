Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Thank Fans For Following Their ‘Difficult’ Moments After ‘Counting On’ Cancellation

‘Counting On’ stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have reacted to their long-running TLC show getting axed, amid Josh Duggar’s child porn scandal.

Duggar family matriarch and patriarch Jim-Bob, 55, and Michelle, 54, have spoken out after their hit series Counting On was cancelled by TLC. The couple released a statement in the wake of the news that the reality show had been axed after 11 seasons, opening up about the family’s “difficult and painful” moments in a July 3 post. “It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children,” they wrote in a statement on their website.

“Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous—following God is an exciting adventure!” The duo continued, “Over the years, some of our most treasured moments have been those when we met children across the country who are alive today because of our testimony that children are a blessing — a special gift from God — and that the only real hope for individuals and families is a close relationship with Jesus Christ.” They also referenced filming “difficult and painful moments” over the years.

“Since we began filming so long ago, we’ve had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you—including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced,” they said. “We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years … We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply.”

The network confirmed the cancellation of Counting On — a spinoff of the previously canceled 19 Kids & Counting — following Josh Duggar‘s child porn arrest. “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately,” the network said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife. Jinger Duggar, 27, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 33, said that they “wholeheartedly agreed” with the network’s decision to end the show and “are excited for the next chapter in our lives.”

They added: “We’d like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds.” Amy (Duggar) King said she also agreed with TLC’s decision to end the series. “@TLC- thank you for the ride. I’ll treasure the memories, always . Also, I stand with the network in this decision,” she wrote on Instagram.