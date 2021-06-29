‘Counting On’ Canceled By TLC After Josh Duggar’s Child Porn Arrest

TLC has pulled the plug on ‘Counting On’ after 11 seasons, following Josh Duggar’s child porn arrest.

The Duggars are saying goodbye to TLC. The network confirmed the cancellation of Counting On — a spinoff of the previously canceled 19 Kids & Counting — following Josh Duggar‘s child porn arrest. “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately,” the network said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife.

The show, which was about patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, his wife, Michelle, and their many children, first premiered in 2015 as a spinoff focusing on Jill and Jessa Duggar. It later evolved and started focusing on all of the older Duggar offspring (minus Josh), but Jill and her family left the series after Season 6.

Interestingly, the original series — 19 Kids & Counting — was canceled in 2015 after Josh, 33, was accused of molesting five minor females. Now, the spinoff, which ended its most recent season in Sept. 2020, is being canceled because of his child porn arrest. The news was first reported by The Sun.

As we previously reported, Josh pleaded not guilty after being charged with two counts of receiving and possessing child porn in late April. He was taken into custody on those federal charges on April 29, but was later released once he posted bail. He is now awaiting trial, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He is also allowed “unlimited contact” with his children, however, his wife, Anna Duggar, must be present.

Following the news of the show’s cancellation, Josh’s sister Jinger Vuolo took to Instagram to say she “wholeheartedly agrees” with TLC’s decision to end the show.