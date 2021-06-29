Breaking TV News

‘Counting On’ Canceled By TLC After Josh Duggar’s Child Porn Arrest

Shutterstock
Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
TLC has pulled the plug on ‘Counting On’ after 11 seasons, following Josh Duggar’s child porn arrest.

The Duggars are saying goodbye to TLC. The network confirmed the cancellation of Counting On — a spinoff of the previously canceled 19 Kids & Counting — following Josh Duggar‘s child porn arrest. “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately,” the network said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife.

Josh Duggar’s mugshot (Shutterstock)

The show, which was about patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, his wife, Michelle, and their many children, first premiered in 2015 as a spinoff focusing on Jill and Jessa Duggar. It later evolved and started focusing on all of the older Duggar offspring (minus Josh), but Jill and her family left the series after Season 6.

Interestingly, the original series — 19 Kids & Counting — was canceled in 2015 after Josh, 33, was accused of molesting five minor females. Now, the spinoff, which ended its most recent season in Sept. 2020, is being canceled because of his child porn arrest. The news was first reported by The Sun.

As we previously reported, Josh pleaded not guilty after being charged with two counts of receiving and possessing child porn in late April. He was taken into custody on those federal charges on April 29, but was later released once he posted bail. He is now awaiting trial, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He is also allowed “unlimited contact” with his children, however, his wife, Anna Duggar, must be present.

Following the news of the show’s cancellation, Josh’s sister Jinger Vuolo took to Instagram to say she “wholeheartedly agrees” with TLC’s decision to end the show.