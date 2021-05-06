See Pics & Video

Josh Duggar Leaves Jail: See 1st Pics & Video Of Reality TV Star After Child Porn Arrest

Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may face Josh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Josh Duggar has left jail one week after his arrest on child pornography charges. See how he looked in his first photos since his Apr. 29 mugshot.

Following a week behind bars, Josh Duggar walked out of the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, AR on Thurs. May 6. It came a day after a judge ordered him to be released, although under a long list of conditions and requirements. The 33-year-old has been in custody since his Apr. 29 arrest, where he was subsequently charged with possession of child pornography. In the first photos of Josh walking into the outdoor sunshine, he seemed to have grown a bit of a beard in the last seven days. Even though he was wearing a mask, there was much more visible facial hair than in his mugshot. You can see the photos and video here.

Josh could be seen wearing a long sleeve white and red plaid shirt with a University of Arkansas Razorbacks logo on the left chest pocket. The father of six wore blue jeans as he walked out of the detention center around 2:30pm local time, accompanied by his attorney Travis Story. He appeared to be smiling as his eyes had a happy expression, though he was peppered with questions about his child pornography charges by a local TV news reporter as Josh walked from the door of the facility to an awaiting vehicle.

Josh Duggar smirks in his mugshot after being arrested on charges of possession of child pornography. Photo credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

While Josh is technically a free man, he will be living under tight restrictions. On May 5, Judge Christy Comstock ruled that the former 19 Kids and Counting star was to be released to the custody of “designated third party custodians,” Lacount and Maria Reber, who are close friends of the Duggar family. He will be under home confinement at their residence for the next two months, and required to wear a GPS ankle monitoring device. Josh also must report to a probation officer.

Although the judge did not think it was a good idea to release Josh to his own home with his pregnant wife Anna Duggar, 32, and their six minor children, he will still get unlimited access to the kids — ages 11 through one — as long as Anna is present at all times. He is prohibited from seeing any other minor children, even relatives. Josh is seen below with Anna and their six kids.

Josh is not allowed to use the internet or have possession of any internet-capable devices such as computers, smartphones, gaming systems, or Smart TVs. He is also prohibited from viewing erotica at any time. In 2015, Josh admitted to having a serious porn addiction, where he ended up spending six months in a faith-based in-patient rehab facility. He also had to surrender his passport, and is forbidden from being in the possession of a firearm. If Josh ends up violating any of the judge’s rules, he could face an additional 10 years in prison depending on the outcome of his child pornography trial, which is scheduled to begin in July.

At Josh’s hearing on May 5, Homeland Security Department Special Agent Gerald Faulkner testified that in 2019, Josh allegedly had a computer at his car dealership office containing images in one file that depicted child sex abuse involving kids ranging from 18 months to 12 years. Faulkner called the images “in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine.” A federal probation officer later recommended to the court that Josh be kept in custody and not released from jail until his trial, but Judge Comstock ignored his advice and ordered Josh be freed from jail.