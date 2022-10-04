Josh Duggar Seen In 1st Prison Photo & Looks Unrecognizable With Long Shaggy Beard

Josh Duggar, 34, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in May for allegedly receiving child pornography. Since then, the disgraced 19 Kids and Counting star has not been seen while in prison, until The Daily Mail obtained an exclusive photo (see the photo here) of him in prison on Oct. 4. In the prison snapshot, Josh appeared unkempt and sported a shaggy grown out beard while he drank out of a coffee mug. He wore a brown t-shirt and what appear to be grey sweatpants while locked up for his alleged crimes.

The photo of the father-of-seven comes just one day after Josh filed an appeal in Arkansas citing that government agents “failed” to investigate his former coworker, according to the documents obtained by Page Six. The documents state that his former coworker, Caleb Williams, a convicted sex offender, “regularly used the only [computer] that had child pornography on it, was tech savvy.” Caleb also allegedly texted Josh to “watch the lot.”

Josh and his team wanted to call Caleb to the stand, but according to the documents, the government was not going to allow that to happen. “The Government responded, ‘The only obvious reason why the defense is wanting to call him is because he’s a sex offender,’” the documents state. The status of the appeal is not known as of this publication.

In Dec. 2021, the 34-year-old was charged with two counts of child porn charges, and some of his own family members responded in support of the conviction on social media. His sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 28, took to Instagram on Dec. 10, 2021, to share her thoughts on the matter. “We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children,” her post began.

Jinger went on to write, “We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian. When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself.” She concluded the lengthy post by stating her gratitude for the legal system of the United States. “We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case,” she wrote.

Josh is married to Anna Duggar, 34, who he shares seven kids with: Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 5, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 11 months. The couple got married in 2008, and on Oct. 1, In Touch Weekly reported that Anna had seemingly deleted her Instagram account, leaving no trace of her previous posts. As of this writing the couple is still legally married.