Anna Duggar Gives Birth To 7th Baby, Madyson, Amid Husband Josh’s Child Pornography Arrest

Congratulations to Anna Duggar who has welcomed her seventh baby — a girl! Her reality star husband, Josh Duggar, was recently arrested on child porn charges.

Anna Duggar is a mom-of-seven! She welcomed the newest addition to her family, Madyson Lily Duggar, on Nov. 16. The wife of Josh Duggar announced the baby’s arrival with a sweet Instagram photo, one that showed Madyson napping while in a green onesie. A headband with a white flower was wrapped around the sleeping newborn, making her the cutest thing ever. Claire Duggar was the first to comment on the photo, writing, “She is darling!!!”

The baby comes during a turbulent time for the Duggar household. As fans would know, her husband, Josh Duggar, was recently arrested and charged with both “knowingly receiving child pornography” and “knowingly possessing material that contained images of child pornography.” Some of the images allegedly show the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

Just five days before his arrest, the seemingly happy couple shared a video in which they revealed they were adding a seventh child to their brood. In the clip, the pair stood underneath a clear umbrella. Josh opened it up as pink confetti rained down upon them. “It’s a GIRL!!!!!” Anna wrote in her caption, adding, “We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!”

Fans of the former Counting On stars would know that Josh has been involved in multiple scandals. In 2015 alone it was publicly revealed that he molested four of his sisters as a teen, had a serious porn addiction, and cheated on his then-pregnant wife. Anna previously claimed “God’s grace” helped her forgive and remain committed to her husband, with whom she shares all seven children.

She appeared on a March 2016 episode of Jill & Jessa: Counting On, in which she revealed in a confessional, “God’s grace can give me the strength to love Josh when others would say he doesn’t deserve it.” Anna added that after meeting with Josh’s sisters — who he confessed to molesting in 2003 — that, “The visit was great because it definitely gives a lot of hope, but also the weight of everything is there and so it definitely drives me deeper to my faith.”

Much like her husband, Anna comes from a large family. She’s one of eight children by devoutly religious parents Michael and Suzette Keller. She’s their fifth child and was homeschooled with her siblings. She actually met Josh in 2006 at a homeschooling convention. The pair now share Maryella Hope, 5 months, Mason Garrett, 3, Meredith Grace, 5, Marcus Anthony, 7, Michael James, 9, and Mackynzie Renée, 11, along with their adorable new daughter!