Josh Duggar Banned From Unsupervised Visits With His Own 7 Kids In Child Porn Sentence

Josh Duggar will not be allowed to have unsupervised visits with his children as part of his sentencing for the conviction on child pornography charges. After his 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence, Josh, 34, is allowed 20 years of supervised release, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. His supervised release has many conditions to it, including that he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, which would include his seven children, whom he shares with his wife Anna, 33. All of his kids are under 18, and range in age from 7 months to 12.

The ban on unsupervised contact with minors is the first condition of his release. “The Defendant shall have no unsupervised contact with minors. If there is a concern about the potential for inadvertent contact with a minor at a particular place, function, or event, then the Defendant shall get approval from the U.S. Probation Office before attending any such place, function or event,” the court documents state.

Other conditions of Josh’s eventual release include him being required to submit himself and personal information to the U.S. probation office, taking part in a sex offense treatment program, and also not being allowed to possess or ingest marijuana, among other things.

The 19 Kids And Counting star was sentenced to prison in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville, AR on Wednesday, May 25. Besides being sentenced to 151 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release, he was also given a $10,000 fine.

Josh was found guilty in the child porn trial in December 2021. Prior to the trial, the reality star was released and given “unlimited contact” with his kids, as long as his wife was present. Despite being allowed contact with his kids, he was barred from contact with any minors ahead of the trial.

After the guilty verdict in December, Josh’s lawyers had made a motion to have him acquitted by saying that an ex-employee had been in possession of the computer that the child pornography was found in a motion in January 2022.