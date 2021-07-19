Jessa Duggar Gives Birth: She & Husband Ben Seewald Welcome Baby No. 4 — Watch

Jessa Duggar is now a mom-of-four! The former ‘Counting On’ star welcomed a baby with her husband, Ben Seewald, on July 19.

Congratulations are in order for Jessa Duggar, 28, and her husband Ben Seewald, 25, who are parents for the fourth time! The reality TV stars welcomed an adorable baby on July 19. “Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!” Duggar wrote via Instagram on Monday. She also shared Part 1 of the birth story with the YouTube video seen above.

The happy news comes one year after Jessa suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2020. Needless to say, the couple are over the moon about the newest addition to the family, and first opened up about the little bundle of joy in a February 2021 post. “After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!” the couple said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight at the time.

“The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.” The Counting On star also shared a sonogram showing their baby resting in her stomach. “We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby,” she wrote.

Followers were quick to send words of support, following her heartbreaking loss the previous year. “Congratulations. Rainbow babies are the sweetest gift. Expecting ours this summer, too,” one fan commented. The couple are already parents to daughter Ivy Jane Seewald, 2, and sons Henry Wilberforce Seewald, 4, and Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, 5.

Jessa actually delivered her daughter on their couch! Her water broke while she was in the kitchen, she explained on the TV special A Baby Girl for Jessa… and her midwife was out of town. Luckily, both mom and bub were healthy and safe! Congratulation to the sweet couple on their growing family.