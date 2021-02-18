Jessa Duggar Pregnant: Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Ben Seewald After Miscarriage

Congratulations to Jessa Duggar — she’s pregnant! The ‘Counting On’ star is expecting her fourth child with husband Ben Seewald, and the couple couldn’t be happier.

And baby makes… six! Jessa Duggar, 28, and Ben Seewald, 25, are about to become parents for the fourth time. The proud parents to three little ones are now expecting another child after Jessa suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2020, they announced in a statement. Needless to say, the couple are over the moon about the joyous news. They shared that Jessa and her baby are healthy and well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald)

“After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!” the couple said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.”

Jessa then shared a sweet sonogram showing their baby resting sweetly in her stomach. She captioned the post, “We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby.” She added a rainbow emoji. Jessa and Ben had not previously reveal that they had experienced a miscarriage. Fans flooded the post with positive comments, like, “Congratulations. Rainbow babies are the sweetest gift. Expecting ours this summer, too!”

Jessa gave birth to their daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald, 20 months ago. They’re also the proud parents of two sons: Henry Wilberforce Seewald, 4, and Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, 5. Ivy’s birth was unconventional, to say the least. Jessa delivered her daughter on their couch! Poor Jessa’s water broke while she was in the kitchen drinking a smoothie, she revealed on the special A Baby Girl for Jessa… and her midwife was out of town. Jessa was rushed to the hospital after her bleeding didn’t stop. Thankfully, she was feeling “great” later that day.