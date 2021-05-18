Jill Duggar Seemingly Shades Her Family After They Wish Her A Happy 30th Birthday: ‘Thanks’

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard opened up last year about their strained relationship with her family. Now fans are convinced her recent social media activity points to on-going tension.

Jill Duggar celebrated her 30th birthday on May 17 and her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar made sure to mark the special occasion with an Instagram Story on their family’s account. As fans of Counting On know, Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, are not on the best terms with her parents. So naturally, all eyes were on her response.

Although Jill reposted her parents’ birthday wishes to her own Instagram story, she replied with a simple “Thanks!” — even though their message was much more effusive. “Happy birthday [Jill]!! We love you so much!” her parents wrote on the family account read.

Jill’s Instagram Story was shared on Reddit and fans of the show quickly jumped on to discuss Jill’s response, with many convinced that her lackluster response was proof that the tension with her parents hasn’t improved.

“Jill’s ‘thanks!’ is extra hilarious to me. If only she’d added ‘bless your hearts,’” one user wrote.

“’Thanks’ is what is say when I have zero f***s left,” another user commented.