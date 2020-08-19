Joseph Duggar’s Wife Kendra Pregnant With Baby No. 3 Just 9 Mos. After Daughter’s Birth

And baby makes five! Congratulations to ‘Counting On’s Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra, who revealed they have a third baby on the way.

Counting On stars Joseph Duggar, 25, and Kendra Duggar, 22, have announced they’re expecting a third bundle of joy! The reality TV personalities revealed they’re expanding their family on August 19, just nine months after welcoming a baby girl. “We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way!” the couple told PEOPLE. The pair, who tied the knot in September 2017, are parents to Garrett David, 2, and Addison Renee, 9 months.

“We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby,” they said. “Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll.” The sweet announcement comes less than a year after welcoming their adorable daughter Addison. The duo revealed the happy news of her birth in November 2019, with a snap of the newborn bundled up in a pink blanket which matched the big, pink bow on her tiny forehead.

“Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her! She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts,” the reality TV personalities captioned the snap. Of course, they included their eldest son in the sweet announcement, too! “We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.”

Joe and Kendra tied the knot in Siloam Springs, Arkansas back in 2017, and welcomed Garrett in June of 2018! A number of other Duggar siblings have also welcomed children recently, and Joseph’s sis Joy-Anna Duggar, 22, is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Austin Forsyth, 26. The couple are expecting their little bundle of joy to arrive this month, making he or she close in age to Joseph and Kendra’s third bub! One thing’s for sure: there certainly won’t be shortage of cousins in the Duggar family!