John David Duggar & Wife Abbie Welcome Baby No. 2: ‘Soaking Up Newborn Snuggles’

John David Duggar, 32, and his wife Abbie, 30, are now parents twice over. The Counting On stars took to their joint Instagram account on October 1 to share a first family photo and a short, sweet statement with their 615K followers. We are now a family of 4!” they captioned the photo, alongside blue heart emojis. “We welcomed little Charlie into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!” In the photo, credited to @ericakirbyphotography, John wore a white tee shirt and jeans as he sat on a bed and snuggled Abbie, their daughter Grace, 2, and their infant son, all of whom wore head to toe white. The new mama especially glowed as she wore her hair curly and long and smiled lovingly for the pic.

The family’s followers were delighted, and took to the comments thread to gush over the sweet new arrival. “Your daughter is beautiful and the baby is so adorable,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “Congratulations, happy times ahead with your new little one!” Others noted how easily the family of four seem to take great photos. “This is a gorgeous picture,” reacted a fan. “You are all very photogenic!”

Baby Charlie’s arrival seems to have been spaced perfectly for a growing young family. His big sister Grace Annette arrived ahead of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic on January 7, 2020. “Welcome to our world Grace Annette (Gracie)!!! Gracie was born early Tuesday morning, she was 7 pounds 15 oz and 20 3/4 inches long,” the duo captioned the photo of themselves as first time parents. “We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!”

Abbie and John married back in November of 2018, and it’s worth noting that they’d only dated for a month prior. They previously shared an over-the-moon post revealing the gender of their first child in August of 2019. “We couldn’t be more excited to announce…ITS A GIRL!!!” they captioned a photo of them kissing amid a flurry of pink confetti.