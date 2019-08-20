John David & Abbie Duggar Reveal Sex Of 1st Baby With Adorable Announcement Post

John David & Abbie Duggar posted pics from their baby’s gender reveal party along with an official announcement confirming the sex of their upcoming bundle of joy in adorable new photos on Instagram.

John David Duggar, 29, and his wife Abbie Duggar, 27, are getting ready to welcome their first child into the world soon and they celebrated with a gender reveal party that was truly memorable! The young parents-to-be shared photos of the special day on their joint Instagram account and also confirmed that they are having …drum roll please…a little GIRL! “Boy or girl, what’s your guess?? 🧢👛💙💗,” the excited lovebirds captioned a bunch of photos from the bash on Aug. 19. They followed up with another photo on Aug. 20 that showed them kissing while standing on grass as pink confetti fell down on them. “We couldn’t be more excited to announce…ITS A GIRL!!! 🤗💖🤗,” the caption for the epic snapshot read.

John David and Abbie first announced they were expecting a baby on Aug. 1 with a sweet photo that showed them sitting in a helicopter while smiling and holding up a onesie that read “Baby Passenger On Board”. “We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world!!! It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!” the caption for the announcement read.

The excited Counting On stars first announced their courtship in June 2018 and their engagement a month later. They opened up about their love in a video. “Abbie and I are just so excited,” John David said in the clip. He explained that they had “known of each other for several years” but didn’t meet until a “couple months ago” when he visited her home state of Oklahoma for a church event, which Abbie said was when they started becoming “connected”. “We fell in love very quickly,” John David continued. “It’s been a wonderful journey thus far, and [we’re] taking the next step to move on to a courtship.” They eventually got hitched in Nov. and have seemed happier than ever ever since.

We’re wishing John David and Abbie all the best with their journey in becoming parents! We can’t wait to see a new baby Duggar!