How is this possible? The eldest Duggar daughter Jana is still single at the age of 30, despite seven of her younger siblings having married and started families. Now she’s pointing out how she’s available.

With more and more millennials waiting to get married and start a family, 30 is considered normal to be single and without kids. Unless you’re a member of the Duggar family. Jana Duggar hit the milestone age in January, and unlike seven of her younger siblings, she’s yet to find the right person to court, kiss, wed and start having babies with. Jana a made fun of her single status in a hilarious new Instagram photo in her quest to find Mr. Right

Jana could be seen holding up a sign above her head that read, “Please form single line here,” with an arrow pointing down at her. The eldest Duggar daughter looked so pretty wearing her long hair down and a big smile across her face, showing her sense of humor about not having a husband. She made it seem that she was looking, using a megaphone emoji in the caption as if she wanted to shout her being single and available to the world.

Jana has shot down rumors in the past that she’s not waiting for the right guy. In April 2019 she responded to rumors that she and BFF Laura DeMasie, were more than just close pals. “No. And I would like to stop that rumor. I have no interest in girls that way whatsoever,” she said in response to a comment on one of her Instagram pics. Jana added, “I have ‘courted’ or ‘dated’ a few guys, but so far nothing has gone into a serious relationship. Just continuing to wait and pray for the right guy to come along.”

For the Duggar kids, courting, getting married and starting a family as soon as they become adults is par for the course. But fans let Jana know that waiting for the right man is perfectly fine, while others told her she didn’t need a husband to be complete. Fan @_ashley.west applauded Jana, commenting, “Yesss girl! Know your worth and never settle!” with applause emojis, while @emmysmine shared, “Don’t think you need a man to be complete . You can stay single and be just as happy.” User xkatherine.mariex empathized with Jana, telling her, “Same age as you girl! We in this together…Gods Timing not ours!!”

Deeply devout Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s extreme procreation made them famous thanks to the TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting, documenting their massive brood. The show was cancelled in 2015 after oldest son Josh, 32, was involved in a series of scandals. But the older Duggar children’s lives are still documented in Counting On which has chronicled the marriages and births of Jana’s siblings Jessa, Jill, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Joseph, Josiah and John-David.

John David, 30, is Jana’s biological twin and married Abbie Burnett, 28, on November 3, 2018. They have a one-year-old daughter Grace. Jill, 29, married Derick Dillard, 31, on June 21, 2014 and they have two sons. Jessa, 27, tied the knot with Ben Seewald on November 1, 2014 and they have three children. Jinger, 26, married Jeremy Vuolo, 32, on November 5, 2016 and have one daughter and another baby on the way in Nov. 2020.

Joseph, 25, married Kendra Caldwell, 22, on September 8, 2017 and they already have both a son and daughter. Josiah, 23, wed Lauren Swanson, 21, on June 30, 2018 and they have one daughter. Joy-Anna, 22, tied the knot with Austin Forsyth, 26, on May 26, 2017 and they have one son and a daughter on the way. So Jana actually stands out as being unique with her single status among her siblings! As fan @mstookeyrn encouraged Jana in her comments, “I’m 35 and still single. I’m not settling and I’m happy in my life until he comes around.” Preach!