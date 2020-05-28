Jinger Duggar Vuolo Expecting Second Child After Suffering A Miscarriage: ‘We Couldn’t Be Happier’

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were ‘so excited’ to share with their fans that they are expecting their second child! The couple took to Instagram to share the news, where they also revealed the sex of their bundle of joy!

Baby on the way! On May 28, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 26, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 32, shared the thrilling news that they are expecting their second child this November! The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts, sharing a slew of gorgeous pregnancy announcement photos and expressing their excitement. “We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November,” Jinger began the caption to her post on her Instagram account, which featured the expectant mom glowing in a stunning pink dress with floral detailing on the top. “Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier.”

Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their one-year-old daughter, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, in July 2018. Jinger, who has a number of sisters herself, shared in her caption just how strong the relationship between sisters can be. “The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day,” Jinger explained. “After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy.” By the time their little girl is born, Jinger and Jeremy will have two children under the age of three! And Jinger already knows that they will be in for quite the ride. “As for me and Jeremy, we’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry.” You can see the message in full and the beautiful images HERE.

On his own account, Jeremy could hardly contain his joy. “Felicity’s recruited a little sister to join her squad! Recently, she’s been practicing her big-sistering on dolls, cradling and shushing them to sleep,” he wrote. “Pretty soon, she’ll be holding a real baby. But she’s ready, and so are we. Life is beautiful! We are praising God for this precious little gift.”

The exciting news come after Jeremy and Jinger experienced a devastating loss last fall. Jinger suffered a miscarriage during her first pregnancy after giving birth to Felicity. Although the couple endured so much pain, they clung to one another and looked forward into the future. Jinger is currently 15-weeks pregnant and already the little family of three cannot wait to welcome their new member!