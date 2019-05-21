Jinger Duggar Shares Pic Of Daughter, 10 Mos., Standing & Fans Can’t Believe She’s Already Walking

It’s hard to believe it, but Jinger Duggar’s daughter, Felicity, is already standing up and walking by herself!

Felicity Vuolo: cute kid or the cutest kid? Jinger Duggar Vuolo‘s 10-month-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Jeremy Vuolo, is growing up right before our very eyes, and it’s way too fast! Jinger, 25, shared an adorable pic on her and Jeremy’s joint Instagram account that showed baby Felicity mesmerized by some bread at a bakery (same, girl). As fans immediately noticed, Felicity was standing up on her cute, chubby legs, and exploring the bakery by herself. Oh, how time flies!

Jinger’s fans are, as always, gushing about her adorable little one in the comments on Instagram. They’re also marveling over the fact that Felicity’s standing up and getting around when she’s just 10 months old. “Looks like she’s about to become mobile. Watch out, that’s when the fun really begins. 😄,” one fan commented. “She is walking??? Slow down the clock,” wrote another. There were dozens of other comments echoing that fan’s statement, ranging from “She’s walking! WOW!!” to “She’s up and about!” and “Your little cutie is growing so fast. precious.” Agreed!

This is just one of dozens of precious pics the proud parents share of their beloved Felicity on Instagram. Recently, the Counting On stars’ fans totally freaked when Jeremy posted a pic of Felicity enjoying her first spring, and she looked exactly like Jinger. She inherited Jinger’s adorable nose crinkle when she smiles!

There’s been plenty of exciting baby news in the Duggar family lately. Jinger’s cousin, Amy Duggar King and husband Dillon King are expecting their first child. And Jinger’s brother, Josiah Duggar, announced that he and wife Lauren Swanson are having their Rainbow Baby after experiencing a heartbreaking miscarriage last year. Congrats to the whole Duggar clan!