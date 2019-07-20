Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s adorable daughter Felicity celebrated her first birthday and the couple shared the cutest video of her milestone celebration.

Another day, another milestone for a Duggar family member. This time it’s Jinger Duggar who celebrated her daughter Felicity‘s first birthday on July 19. The adorable little one is Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo‘s first born and they had the cutest celebration for the occasion. Jeremy posted a video to Instagram of him lighting a pink “1” candle atop a vanilla cupcake as Jinger held on to Felicity and a room full of people sang “Happy Birthday” to the toddler.

As usual, Counting On star Jinger dressed up her daughter in an adorable outfit. For her birthday party it was a pretty blue dress with a giant blue bow atop Felicity’s head. Jeremy captioned the sweet video “Her first Birthday song and cupcake. Look at that smile” and he’s right. That is one happy little girl as she smiled and laughed as everyone sang in her honor.

Jinger, 25, shared a series of Instagram photos to mark her daughter’s first year in this world, posting photos of her as a newborn in the hospital. She captioned it, “One year ago today, at 4:37am, we welcomed our little Felicity Nicole Vuolo into the world. She has been nothing but a joy, and we are excited to see what the Lord has in store for this precious one. Our prayer is that Felicity will love and serve Christ supremely all her days. Happy Birthday, sweet girl 💕 We love you very much!”

Jinger also shared a cute IG pic after the birthday party of Felicity in a colorful pink dress, seated on a sofa and smiling from ear to ear. Next to her was a giant pink stuffed bunny rabbit, a present from her sister-in-law Anna Duggar as she captioned the photo “Thanks for the birthday bunny, @annaduggar.”