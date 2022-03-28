Jeremiah Duggar, 23, Marries Hannah Wissmann, 26, Just 3 Months After Getting Engaged

The ’19 Kids And Counting’ star tied the knot with a beautiful ceremony over the weekend, nearly three months after announcing that he’d popped the question.

Jeremiah Duggar is a married man! The TLC star and his wife Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’d said “I do” in a pair of Instagram posts on Saturday March 26. Jeremiah, 23, and Hannah, 26, looked incredibly excited to begin their life and journey as husband and wife together!

Jeremiah and Hannah had both posted a photo of them in their tuxedo and wedding dress, respectively. It looked like the pair’s ceremony was held in Nebraska! Hannah looked beautiful in the white dress as she cozied up to her man in a handsome tuxedo. Jeremiah simply captioned the photo with the date, and Hannah celebrated with the caption “Mr. and Mrs. Jeremiah Duggar” along with a white heart emoji. The pair also shared a few photos of themselves in slightly more comfortable-looking clothes with Jeremiah in a blue dress shirt and khakis while Hannah wore a simpler white dress on Friday March 25. Jeremiah just captioned his post with a heart emoji, but Hannah included a bible verse from Philippians. “And this I pray, that your love may abound yet more and more… unto the glory and praise of God,” the caption read.

Hannah also gave fans a glimpse into their wedding on her Instagram Stories, reposting a few videos that showed both some of the beautiful photos that she and Jeremiah had taken but also a few clips of the groomsmen and bridesmaids celebrating with the couple. Before the ceremony, they’d made a joint post, showing off their marriage license.

Jeremiah announced that the pair had gotten engaged in a January Instagram post, after he and Hannah had only been dating for three months. He sounded super excited to marry Hannah in his Instagram announcement. “She said YES! Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you,” he wrote in the caption.