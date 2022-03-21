Jonathan Bennett Married: ‘Mean Girls’ Star Weds Longtime Partner Jaymes Vaughan In Mexico

Jonathan Bennett said ‘I do’ to his boyfriend of seven years, Jaymes Vaughan, in front of over 100 friends and family at a resort in Mexico.

Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett is officially a married man. The actor, 40, tied the knot with boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan, 38, in Mexico on March 19. The happy couple’s ceremony was officiated by YouTube star Brian Tyler Cohen at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in front of 104 family and friends including actresses Danica McKeller and Sharon Lawrence and RuPaul Drag Race‘s Jackie Cox, according to People.

Both Jonathan and James shared an identical photo to Instagram of them holding hands after saying “I do” in black tuxedos. “Mr & Mr Bennett Vaughan,” they captioned the wedding snapshot, taken by photographer Todd Danforth.

Jaymes, who proposed to Jonathan in Nov. 2020 after five years of dating, told People that “the whole purpose” of the couple’s romantic wedding was “to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family.” Jonathan added, “And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us. It’s about the entire community.”

The couple did not walk down the aisle, but rather met at the alter to a song that Jaymes wrote for Jonathan at their engagement. Then, after reciting their own vows, the pair sealed the deal with Kay Jewelers wedding rings and a kiss. “It was honestly a dream wedding!” Jonathan told People. “We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren’t on a movie set, but this was actually our real life,” the Hallmark actor added.

Jonathan and his new husband, who was a contestant on season 21 of The Amazing Race in 2012, have been so in love ever since their romance began. In an October 2021 interview with HollywoodLife, Jonathan EXCLUSIVELY revealed that he always knew Jaymes was “the one.”

“Honestly, from the moment I met him. I saw him before I went on set at his show and I actually asked his producer, ‘Am I about to meet my husband?’ Turns out I did,” Jonathan told HL. “Definitely love at first sight. And then to find out he’s an amazing human being on top of that, I was sold.”