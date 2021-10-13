‘Mean Girls’ Star Jonathan Bennett Reveals How He Knew His Fiance Was ‘The One’

Jonathan Bennett can’t wait to marry his fiance, and during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, he shared how he knew James Vaughn was ‘the one’.

When you know, you know! Jonathan Bennett, 40, is off the market for good as he will soon wed Jaymes Vaughn, 37. The Mean Girls heartthrob revealed that he always knew Jaymes was “the one” in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife,

“Honestly, from the moment I met him. I saw him before I went on set at his show and I actually asked his producer “Am I about to meet my husband.” Turns out I did,” Jonathan tells HL. “Definitely love at first sight. And then to find out he’s an amazing human being on top of that, I was sold.”

The lovebirds have been dating since 2017 and went Instagram official Halloween of the same year. The 37-year-old television host proposed to Jonathan in December of 2019 and have been sharing their journey and wedding planning on social media ever since.

With any major life event, there may be some challenges along the way. As HollywoodLife previously reported, Jaymes admitted that he struggled to find the perfect ring and opted to reach out to KAY Jewelers to create a custom design, with the hopes of eventually being able to offer it to everyone in the LGBTQ+ community. “That’s why I first reached out to KAY when I was trying to find a ring to propose to Jonathan and I couldn’t find anything,” Jaymes admitted.

“I knew, thanks to social media, that KAY is so incredibly inclusive and celebratory of our community because I’ve seen them posting for years about stuff. And I decided that’s who I want to partner with in creating something that would exist beyond just for Jonathan and I, but that would exist for our community. And from the jump, I feel like I’ve had their support.” As for the ring itself, it has a 14K white gold band with a 1/2 carat of round cut diamonds adorning the profile on one side of the ring; it’s absolutely stunning.

Picking out the ring may have been the hard part for the couple as it’s been smooth sailing planning the wedding. “We are having a blast figuring it all out! We are getting married next year in Mexico at ‘UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera’ all of our friends and family are coming down to spend the week with us there,” Jonathan said. “For most of them, it will be the first time they all meet. So we are super excited about that. Because once we say “I Do,” we are all one family after that.”

In addition to planning a stunning destination wedding at UNICO resort, Jonathan is staying busy running the LGBTQ+ travel company, OUTbound Travel (with Jaymes) and also partnering with the National Pork Board for National Pork Month. The partnership takes place for the entire month of October and pays homage to the famed film, Mean Girls. The social media series, “On Wednesday We Cook Pork,” runs every Wednesday in October on the National Pork Board’s social media channels and website. Grool!