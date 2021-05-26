Jonathan Bennett Reveals The DM He Sent Lindsay Lohan To Congratulate Her On Her New Netflix Movie

Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting with a starring role in an upcoming Netflix rom-com and her ‘Mean Girls’ co-star Jonathan Bennett predicts she will ‘shine like a diamond.’

Jonathan Bennett is still close to his Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan — so it’s no surprise he reached out to her after the news broke on May 24 that she landed a staring role in an upcoming Netflix Christmas movie, set to be released in 2022.

“I just DM’d her on Instagram,” the 39-year-old actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his historic partnership with Kay Jewelers, to create the first same-sex engagement/ wedding ring inspired by the one his fiancé Jaymes Vaughn created for their upcoming nuptials.

The sweet direct message that Jonathan sent to his former co-star read: “Congrats, I can’t wait, you’re gonna shine like a diamond baby.”

Lindsay was quick to reply. “She said, ‘Thanks, love.'” Jonathan revealed.

Lindsay and Jonathan have remained on good terms since he played her love interest — a.k.a. Aaron Samuels — in the beloved 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls.

In fact, as HollywoodLife previously reported, Jonathan and his fiancé Jaymes would love to have Lindsay — and her mom Dina Lohan — at their destination wedding in 2022.

Jonathan and Jaymes, who recently made history as the first gay couple to be featured on the cover of the of The Knot, got engaged in Nov. 2020.

Jaymes, 37, proposed to his longtime love with a song he wrote just for the occasion and an engagement ring he designed with Kay Jewelers.

And now, they’ve teamed up with Kay Jewelers again to create a ring for their fellow LGBTQ+ community. The stunning design, called: “Our Ring by Jaymes + Jonathan” will be released on Kay.com in limited supply starting on June 2nd.

“A major retailer for the first time is going to have a same sex ring, it’s history making and we are really excited and proud to be working with Kay,” Jonathan enthused.

Jaymes, who envisioned the ring from start to finish said he’s thrilled with how it came out. “It’s super clean, super classic, it’s exactly what I envisioned in my head, to a T and I’m so excited to see more couples using it to express their love.”

When Jaymes first announced that he had proposed to Jonathan, he wrote on his Instagram page: “Our Rings. I felt like we had a really unique opportunity to make our own tradition.”

“So I reached out to a company that I know has been very supportive of the LGBTQ+ community @KayJewelers and told them I had an idea to create something not only for our special moment, but something other LGBTQ+ couples might be inspired by for their rings too,” he added.

As HollywoodLife previously reported, in addition to planning their wedding the busy couple is also running their LGBTQ+ travel company, OUTbound Travel.

“It’s all about going to bucket list destinations like the Greek Isles, like the Mekong River, the Adriatic Sea. We charter these ships, where it’s all LGBTQ+ people completely on the ship. Your are safe the entire time, and you’re also celebrated the entire time you’re on board,” Jaymes explained at the time.

“Not to say we are the best, but have you ever been to a pride event? Imagine that at sea,” Jonathan added with a laugh.

“Our Ring by Jaymes + Jonathan” will be available exclusively on Kay.com beginning June 2nd.