‘Mean Girls’ Then & Now: See How The Cast Has Changed & What They’re Up To 16 Years Later

It’s been 16 years since Cady Haron infiltrated ‘The Plastics’ in Tina Fey’s hilarious coming-of-age comedy ‘Mean Girls.’ On the film’s anniversary, we’re taking a look back at the stars then and where they are now!

On April 30, 2004, Mean Girls premiered and totally changed what the standard teen comedy looked like! 16 years after the film hit theaters, its cultural impact still persists, and we have women like screenwriter Tina Fey, and stars Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams to thank. The film, which followed the trials of popularity and relationships between teen girls, definitely resonated with the high schoolers who saw the movie. Now that the cast has “graduated” from North Shore High School, let’s find out what happened to them next.

Mean Girls served as the perfect launching pad for actress Amanda Seyfried‘s career. The film was her big break after appearing on the soap opera dramas As The World Turns and All My Children. In the years since dressing up as a mouse (duh), Seyfried has shown how multi-faceted her talent is. In 2008, the actress, 34, won the coveted role of Sophie in the film adaptation of the beloved musical Mama Mia! and returned for the film’s sequel, Mama Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018! She also dabbled in darker genres, like with the cult-horror film Jennifer’s Body opposite Megan Fox. Between 2006-2011, Seyfried also appeared in the Emmy-nominated series Big Love. She returned to her musical routes in 2012 with the film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Les Misérables where she played the adult Cosette opposite Oscar nominee Hugh Jackman. As for her personal life, the actress married Thomas Sadoski in 2017 and welcomed their daughter that same year!

Much like her co-star, so much has changed over the years for the film’s lead, Lindsay Lohan. Following the success of Mean Girls, Lohan starred in a number of popular movies, like Just My Luck, Herbie Fully Loaded, and Machete. She also launched a music career, churning out tunes like “Rumors” and “Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father).” Following a series of legal issues, and an admission to Oprah Winfrey in a 2013 interview that she was struggling with drug addiction, Lindsay took a step back from the spotlight. She moved to Dubai for a more private life, resurfacing in 2016 looking happier and healthier. Now at 33, the actress and singer is seemingly making a return to music with her new song “Back To Me,” her first official single in 12 years!

Leader of the “Plastics,” Regina George, has definitely come a long way — at least, the actress who brought her to life has! Rachel McAdams’ career has seriously flourished since she led her clique through North Shore High. The same year that Mean Girls hit theaters, McAdams starred in another contemporary classic, The Notebook alongside Ryan Gosling. Following the success of the film, McAdams starred in a number of romantic dramas, including The Time Traveler’s Wife and About Time. She also flexed her comedy chops again with 2018’s Game Night. A major milestone came in 2015 with the Spotlight, for which she earned her very first Oscar nomination! Since 2016, the actress has been in a committed relationship with her partner, Jamie Linden. The two have a son together.

It’s amazing to see just how much this cast has gone through in the last 16 years. To see what the rest of the cast is up to, check out the gallery above!