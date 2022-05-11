Jill Duggar Reportedly Calls Dad Jim Bob ‘Verbally Abusive’ & ‘Toxic’ In Court Testimony

The '19 Kids And Counting' star claimed that her dad had been verbally abusive towards her, according to a report on the newly unsealed court documents.

By:
May 11, 2022 6:02PM EDT
jill duggar, jim bob duggar
Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Fayetteville, AR - A solemn Anna Duggar exits court today after husband Josh was found guilty in child porn case. Josh Duggar could face up to 40 years in jail. Anna was with Duggar family members but not Jim Bob. Pictured: Anna Duggar BACKGRID USA 9 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jill Duggar accused her dad Jim Bob Duggar of being “toxic” in a May 2017 court testimony, according to The Sun, which obtained the documents. That report revealed that Jill, 30, testified that she’s “prone to tears,” as she described her dad, 56, as both “verbally abusive” and “toxic,” claiming his demeanor changed when she and her husband Derick Dillard wanted to do things against his wishes.

Jill reportedly said that her relationship with her dad changed when her family’s interests conflicted with Jim Bob’s. “I saw a whole new side to my dad once my husband and I started making decisions that were best for our family, but not in his best interest. Sadly, I realized he had become pretty controlling, fearful and reactionary. He was verbally abusive. Our relationship is not good. It got pretty toxic.”

The reality star continued and said that after their relationship took a turn, she had very limited contact with her dad. “We occasionally text on a family group thread, but I don’t feel comfortable being around him and just hanging out. It isn’t good for my mental health right now,” she said.

 

Jill is one of Jim Bob and Michelle’s many children. (Beth Hall/AP/Shutterstock)

The testimony described by The Sun came from a lawsuit where Jill and her sisters Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna tried to sue the City of Springdale as well as members of the police department for invasion of privacy. The case was eventually dismissed. Jill’s purported descriptions of her dad stemmed from a preliminary psychological opinion by Robert Wynne. The plaintiffs had sought to prevent this testimony from being disclosed, but the defendant’s lawyers had argued that the “allegation of emotional distress opens the door to inquiries into their lives, including their relationship with the parents.” The case was eventually dismissed. In April, two months after the dismissal, the federal court judge overseeing the case ordered that numerous filings in the case be unsealed.

HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Jill and Jim Bob Duggar for comment, via media requests on their respective websites.

The Duggar family has been subject to scrutiny and controversy over the last few months. The family’s oldest son Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. Josh’s arrest in June 2021 led to the show Counting On being canceled by TLC.

