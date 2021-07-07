Jill & Jessa Duggar Hang With ‘Counting On’ Crew After Show’s Cancellation Amid Josh’s Scandal

The sisters reunited with the crew following news of the show’s cancellation. See the group pic.

Jill and Jessa Duggar reunited with the Counting On crew after news of the show’s cancellation on July 6. Jill, 30, documented the festivities on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, sharing a group photo of herself alongside sister Jessa, 28, brother-in-law Ben Seewald, her children and nieces and nephews, and a few crew members from the reality series spin-off of 19 Kids and Counting.

“Loved getting to do lunch with some of our old crew family today!” Jill wrote on the IG Story.

The reunion comes after TLC announced the decision to pull the plug on the show after 11 years on air following star Josh Duggar‘s arrest for possession of child pornography in April. The network announced the news on June 29, alluding to the arrest in an official statement. “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the statement read. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

The show is a spin-off of 19 Kids and Counting, a series that followed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their large family. Counting On focused largely on their older children, including Jill and Jessa. Coincidentally, the original series also faced cancellation in 2015 after Josh was accused of molesting five girls, including his sisters. He was never charged. Josh pleaded not guilty to charges following his arrest in April; he is set for a November trial, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Following news of the spin-off’s cancellation, Jim Bob and Michelle reflected on the family’s “difficult and painful moments” in a statement on their website. “Since we began filming so long ago, we’ve had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you — including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced,” they said. “We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years…We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way.”

Jill and husband Derick Dillard also broke their silence with a statement earlier this week. It read, in part, “Our family’s departure from 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On has allowed us to make our own decisions, including the ability to have a choice in what we share. For now, we will move forward on our own terms, and we look forward to whatever opportunities the future holds.”