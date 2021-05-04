News

Jinger Duggar Recalls ‘Raw & Painful’ Aftermath Of Brother Josh’s Abuse Scandal Going Public In 2015

Jinger Duggar Josh Duggar
MEGA/Shutterstock
Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may face Josh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Political News Editor

When brother Josh Duggar was publicly accused of molesting sisters Jill and Jessa in 2015, Jinger Duggar was ‘shell-shocked’ by his ‘sinful choices,’ she writes in her new book.

Days after brother Josh Duggar was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, Jinger Duggar is opening up about the impact that his 2015 molestation scandal had on their family. Jinger, now 27, writes in her new book, The Hope We Hold, that she felt like hiding when the news broke. Josh had been accused of molesting five girls when he was a teenager, including their sisters Jill and Jessa.

But the family already knew about this, years earlier, and kept the scandal private. “My brain hadn’t quite caught up to the reality of what had happened in a few short hours,” Jinger writes in the book that she co-wrote with husband Jeremy Vuolo. “Earlier that day, Dad had gathered my siblings and me to tell us that the worst trial in our family history, a trial we had long since dealt with and made our peace with, was now public knowledge.”

Jinger Duggar
Jinger Duggar’s new book The Hope We Hold is out now (MEGA)

Though the Duggar kids had been reality stars since the premiere of 19 Kids and Counting in 2008, they experienced a new level of scrutiny amid Josh’s scandal. Jinger didn’t know how to handle seeing her family in the tabloids. “I felt shell-shocked, as if a bomb had exploded. I moved in a daze, living in a nightmare that I wished with all my heart wasn’t real,” she recalled. “One of my siblings had made some sinful choices, but it had all been years ago.

“It had been awful, but we had dealt with it as a family,” Jinger explained. “We’d sought the Lord, took the necessary steps to move toward healing, and offered up our forgiveness. Now that it was out in public, the old wound was open again, raw, painful.” Josh admitted to the abuse in a 2015 statement, but by then the statute of limitations had run out. TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting.

Five days before Jessa’s book was published, the Duggar family was thrown into turmoil yet again. Josh was arrested in Arkansas and charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material on April 29. He’s accused of allegedly downloading child pornography that depicts the sexual abuse of children under the ages of 12, in May of 2019, according to the indictment obtained by HollywoodLife.

Josh Duggar
Josh Duggar was arrested and charged with possession of child porn on April 29 (Shutterstock)

Jinger responded to the allegations in a statement posted to Instagram: “While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice.”

The Hope We Hold is available now.