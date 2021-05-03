See Messages

Derick Dillard Slams The Duggars & Claims The ‘Public Was Deceived’ After Josh’s Molestation Scandal

Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may face Josh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard has come out swinging against TLC and her dad Jim-Bob, saying his wife’s spinoff was just a ‘rebranding’ after ’19 Kids and Counting’ was cancelled following Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal.

Jill Duggar‘s husband Derick Dillard is spilling some serious tea about how Jill and Jessa: Counting On was nothing more than a rebranding by TLC after the network cancelled  19 Kids and Counting in 2015 following eldest son  Josh Duggar‘s confession to molesting four of his sisters. The 32-year-old — who has been married to Jill since 2014 — had plenty to say on Twitter, including how they weren’t paid for their spinoff show.

Derick responded to several Twitter chains discussing the cancellation of 19 Kids and how the spinoff about the older Duggar children isn’t even in their control. When a user named Tamera wrote, “If you cancel one show cancel all. Why should Jessa and Ben or John an abbie suffer. That’s my point Josh and his parents have nothing to do with the other kids. Leave their show alone. Josh was already removed from the original show. Counting On doesn’t even talk about him.” Derick was quick to respond, “It’s the parents’ show, you know that, right?” about Counting On.

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar
Derick Dillard claims his wife Jill Duggar’s TLC show ‘Counting On’ was nothing but a ‘rebranding’ of the cancelled ’19 Kids & Counting.’ Photo credit: TLC.

When Tamara then tweeted, “Josh is grown. He’s responsible for his actions not his parents siblings anyone,” Derick hit back that it wasn’t just Josh’s molestation scandal that allegedly caused 19 Kids to be axed. “Then why was 19K&C cancelled if it wasn’t related to them?” Derick responded about how family patriarch Jim-Bob and wife Michelle Duggar allegedly still have control over the current Duggar TLC shows. He then went on to call Counting On nothing more than a rebranding, and alleged that Jim-Bob was the one receiving payments for the show instead of his daughters and sons-in-law.

Derick Dillard
Derick Dillard claims ‘Counting On’ is Jim-Bob and Michelle Duggar’s ‘show’ even though it is about the family’s older daughters.

When a fan named Carolyn jumped in to tell Derick, “I get your point. To me it seemed to be a rebranding. Early on you saw very little of JB and Michelle and little by little they were getting more air time. The focus should have been on the older kids and leave the parents out of it,” about Counting On. Derick said she hit the nail on the head, and claimed that he and Jill were “threatened” when they pushed back about Jill’s parents involvement.

“Yes, that’s exactly what they called it — a rebranding. Same business structure as 19K&C (I.e., one person makes the decisions for all and one person got paid) but it would be ‘rebranded’ to make people think it was different. We pushed back often, and we were threatened often,” he responded. Derick then pointed out, “If you’ll notice, we refused to go to the photo shoot for the intro of the show, ‘Jill & Jessa: counting on’ That’s why we weren’t in the intro, but had to do the shows. Finally, we called their bluff and quit. Will explain more later in a different context.”

Derek Dillard
Derek Dillard claims ‘Counting On’ was nothing more than a rebranding of ’19 Kids & Counting’ following that show’s cancellation amid Josh Duggar’s 2015 molestation scandal.

When another user said that they thought that Josh’s molestation scandal was handled “well” by TLC and Josh’s parents, Derick fired back, “How do you know how it was handled? It was not handled well. The public was deceived. Their plan worked. And we were told to keep filming and keep our mouths shut. We called their bluff and left.”

The same fan hit back claiming it was  Derick and Jill’s decision to leave Counting On and they should let the other Duggar siblings who stayed with the show “be.” That’s when Derick responded, “How do you know they’re not trying to leave? They didn’t know what we knew when we knew it. As I’ve said before, we were told to not talk to the others about what we learned. And based on our history, I don’t know what scare tactics are used on the others to keep them compliant.”

“We pushed back for a long time & pretended like there was nothing wrong on the outside before we finally got to the place where we quit. Everyone has their own context, including timeline, incentives, fears/threats, information, etc. that they must operate within,” he continued. “So it will play out and look different as each individual behaves & responds differently within their unique context. My main message at this point is just for people to evaluate critically and not just assume things are as they appear on the surface. Thank you,” he concluded.