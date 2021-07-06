Breaking News

Jill Duggar & Husband Derick Dillard Break Silence On ‘Counting On’s Cancellation

jill duggar derick dillard
TLC
Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard said ‘Counting On’s cancellation is ‘better late than never’ in a lengthy statement released on July 6.

After TLC announced that it would cancel Counting On—a spinoff of 19 Kids And Counting—in the wake of child pornography charges against Josh Duggar, former star Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard finally shared their reaction to the news in a July 6 blog post on their website. The couple, who haven’t been on the show since 2017, expressed that the series’ cancellation was somewhat bittersweet.

After Jill and Derick found out about the show getting canceled through a mutual friend, they released the following statement: “During our years on the show, we had many great experiences with the network, and several of the crew members have even become like family to us. However, we also faced many pressures and some unexpected challenges which forced us to step away from the show in an effort to gain more control over our own lives and to do what was best for our family. “

Jill and Derick left ‘Counting On’ in 2017. (TLC)

The couple’s statement ended with Jill and Derick looking to the future. “Our family’s departure from 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On has allowed us to make our own decisions, including the ability to have a choice in what we share. For now, we will move forward on our own terms, and we look forward to whatever opportunities the future holds,” the Dillards wrote.

Related Gallery

Jessa Duggar -- PICS

Jessa Duggar
Jessa Duggar

Jill and Derick are only the latest members of the Duggar family to speak out about the show’s cancellation in wake Josh’s arrest. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement thanking fans for being there during “difficult and painful” moments on July 3. “We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years,” the family members wrote.