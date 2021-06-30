Jinger Duggar Breaks Silence On ‘Counting On’ Cancellation After Brother Josh’s Trial Is Pushed Back

Jinger Duggar said she ‘wholeheartedly’ agrees with TLC’s decision to cancel ‘Counting On’ after her brother’s Josh’s child porn arrest. Josh heads to trial on Nov. 30.

Jinger Duggar, 27, has reacted to the end of Counting On. The mom of two and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 33, shared a statement to Instagram on Tuesday (June 29) following news that TLC canceled their family’s reality show after 11 seasons amid her brother Josh‘s child porn case. “We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family,” Jinger and Jeremy said. “It’s been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn’t have imagined possible.”

Jinger and Jeremy said that they “wholeheartedly agreed” with the TLC’s decision to end the show and “are excited for the next chapter in our lives.” They added: “We’d like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds.” Counting On premiered in 2015 and was a spinoff of 19 Kids & Counting. The original series, which aired from 2008 to 2015, was canceled after Josh, 33, was accused of molesting five minor females. Now, the spinoff is being canceled because of his child porn arrest.

As previously reported, Josh pleaded not guilty after being charged with two counts of receiving and possessing child porn in late April. He was taken into custody on those federal charges on April 29, but was later released once he posted bail. He is now awaiting trial, which was initially slated to commence on July 6 but was pushed back to Nov. 30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He is also allowed “unlimited contact” with his children, however, his wife, Anna Duggar, must be present.

Several of Josh’s family members have spoken out since his arrest. Jinger, who was one of Josh’s molestation victims years back, addressed the situation in an Instagram statement on Apr. 30 alongside Jeremy. “We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh,” the couple wrote. “While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice.” Jill Duggar, who was also molested by her brother Josh, released a statement along with husband Derick Dillard saying, “We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad.” Meanwhile, family matriarchs Jim-Bob and Michelle wrote on their website, “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner.”